Torrie Wilson is a former professional wrestler and model who has a net worth of $2 million. Torrie Wilson is best known for her time in the WWF/WWE from 2001 to 2008. During that time, she was noted for her feuds with Dawn Marie and Sable, and for her involvement with the all-female stable Vince's Devils. As a model, Wilson has graced the covers of several magazines, including FHM and Playboy.

Early Life

Torrie Wilson was born on July 24, 1975 in Boise, Idaho. Timid as a child, she found her calling in such activities as cheerleading, dance, and track and field. In high school, Wilson became more interested in modeling, and with her mother visited an agency. There, she was told she would need to lose weight to be competitive. This resulted in many years of anorexia nervosa and bulimia.

Career Beginnings

After getting over her eating disorders, Wilson entered the fitness competition world. She came in third place in her first fitness competition, and in 1998 won the Miss Galaxy competition and the grace and physique round of the Women's Tri-Fitness Championships. Subsequently, Wilson moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

World Championship Wrestling

In early 1999, Wilson attended a World Championship Wrestling show with her boyfriend. Upon going backstage, she was invited to walk out to the ring with wrestler Scott Steiner. Another wrestler, Kevin Nash, later showed interest in doing a storyline with her. Wilson went on to make her WCW debut on February 8, 1999 alongside David Flair. The pair continued to appear together until September, when it was revealed that Wilson's character had been in the locker room of the Filthy Animals faction flirting with Billy Kidman. After a feud between Flair and Kidman, Wilson ended up leaving with the Animals. Later, in the spring of 2000, she joined the stable the New Blood. Wilson was taken off television following her June appearance at the Great American Bash, but reappeared at July's Bash at the Beach and September's Fall Brawl. She was released from WCW in December.

WWF/WWE, Part 1

Wilson made her debut with WWF in the summer of 2001 in an episode of "SmackDown." She played a heel during the Invasion angle, and portrayed Vince McMahon's latest affair in her first WWF storyline. Additionally, Wilson regularly teamed up with Stacy Keibler, and feuded with the Divas. Keibler ended up turning against Wilson when Wilson began an on-screen romance with Tajiri. Wilson subsequently defeated Keibler in the first lingerie match at No Mercy. Later, at Rebellion in 2002, Wilson and her real-life boyfriend Billy Kidman defeated Dawn Marie and John Cena in a tag team match. This led to a controversial feud with Dawn Marie, who began a relationship with Wilson's real-life father Al. After losing a team match to Dawn and Matt Hardy, Wilson beat Dawn at No Mercy in October. The two continued feuding into 2003, exacerbated by the marriage of Dawn and Al and Al's death from having intense sex on their honeymoon. Wilson and Dawn finally ended their bitter feud at the Royal Rumble. A short feud with Nidia followed.

Wilson had her next major feud with former Diva and Playboy covergirl Sable, who had returned to WWE in 2003 after a four-year absence. At Judgment Day, the two had a bikini contest, which Wilson won; after the event, the pair kissed and made up. In 2004, Wilson teamed with Sable in a feud against Stacy Keibler and Miss Jackie, whom they later defeated in a "Playboy Evening Gown" match at WrestleMania XX. This was followed by a second feud with Dawn Marie and then a second, shorter feud with Sable. Wilson next feuded briefly with Hiroko, and then with Melina. In the summer of 2005, it was announced that Wilson had been moved to the Raw brand with Candice Michelle. The pair went on to engage in a feud with Ashley Massaro, and were helped along the way by enforcer Victoria; they were known in their alliance as Vince's Devils. However, after Candice and Victoria turned against her, Wilson turned face. She subsequently teamed up with Trish Stratus to defeat the duo.

Final WWE Years

At the end of 2006, Wilson began an on-screen relationship with Carlito. She went on to engage in a series of tag team matches with him, and was accompanied by Ric Flair. In May of 2007, Carlito turned against Flair and dumped Wilson. The storyline was halted in June when Wilson was drafted back to the SmackDown brand. She proceeded to act as a valet for Jimmy Wang Yang and feud with Victoria and Kenny Dykstra. In November, Wilson defeated Victoria; after that, she took time off for physical therapy. She returned in early 2008 to make her final appearances with WWE, and in May was released from the company. Wilson then retired.

Special WWE Appearances, 2009-Present

Although officially retired from WWE, Wilson has made some sporadic appearances over the years, starting with WrestleMania 25 in 2009. Later, in early 2018, she made a special appearance for the 25th anniversary of Raw and made a surprise entrance during the first women's Royal Rumble match. The following year, Wilson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. In early 2021, she participated in the Royal Rumble, where she was eliminated by Shayna Baszler.

Other Media Appearances

As a model, Wilson has graced the covers of many magazines, including Playboy and FHM. Elsewhere in the media, she has appeared in the music videos for Timbaland's "Throw it on Me" and Lilian Garcia's "U Drive Me Loca." In 2009, Wilson competed in the second season of the NBC reality series "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!," in which she came in second place to Lou Diamond Phillips. Later, in 2016, she appeared in the films "Precious Cargo" and "Marauders." Wilson has since become a web-based fitness instructor signed with the agency Clubhouse Media.

Personal Life

Wilson married her longtime boyfriend Peter Gruner Jr., best known by his ring name Billy Kidman, in 2003. The pair divorced in 2008. During the marriage, Wilson had an affair with former wrestler Nick Mitchell. She later dated New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez from 2011 to 2014. In 2019, Wilson married her second husband, Justin Tupper.