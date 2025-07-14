What is Titus O'Neil's net worth?

Titus O'Neil is an American professional wrestler, author, philanthropist, and former college football player who has a net worth of $1 million. Titus O'Neil is best known for his time in WWE. A powerful and charismatic presence both in and out of the ring, he's built a multi-faceted career that extends far beyond wrestling. While he's held multiple roles in WWE—including wrestler, host, and brand ambassador—he's become equally celebrated for his extensive charitable work, motivational speaking, and mentorship programs. He co-hosted "WrestleMania 37," has been featured in numerous WWE storylines, and was named the 2020 Warrior Award recipient for his contributions outside the ring. Whether inspiring fans with his personal journey or building programs for underserved youth, Titus O'Neil has redefined what it means to be a sports entertainer and public figure.

Early Life and Education

Titus O'Neil was born Thaddeus Michael Bullard on April 29, 1977, in Boynton Beach, Florida. His early life was marked by significant hardship—he was born to a mother who had been assaulted at age 11 and raised in poverty, often labeled a "bad kid" by the system. However, with guidance from mentors and teachers, he redirected his energy toward sports and education.

Bullard played high school football before earning a scholarship to the University of Florida, where he played as a defensive lineman for the Gators from 1997 to 2000. After college, he pursued a brief professional football career in the Arena Football League, playing for teams such as the Utah Blaze and Tampa Bay Storm.

WWE Career

Early Years and NXT

Thaddeus Bullard signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2009 and began training at Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), which later became NXT. He debuted under the ring name Titus O'Neil and was known for his intense promos and physical style. He gained national exposure on the second season of "NXT" in 2010 and returned for the show's fifth season, "NXT Redemption," where he began to stand out as a charismatic fan favorite.

Main Roster and Tag Team Success

O'Neil moved to WWE's main roster in 2012 alongside Darren Young, forming the tag team "The Prime Time Players." The duo found success through their comedic timing and in-ring chemistry, and in 2015 they won the WWE Tag Team Championship. O'Neil also participated in notable feuds and matches on "Raw" and "SmackDown" and frequently appeared in multi-man tag bouts, battle royals, and WrestleMania events.

Titus Worldwide and WWE Ambassador

After The Prime Time Players disbanded, O'Neil formed a new stable called "Titus Worldwide," featuring Apollo Crews and Dana Brooke. Though it wasn't a major storyline success, it kept him active on WWE programming.

Outside the ring, O'Neil became one of WWE's most visible goodwill ambassadors. He was regularly involved in charity work on behalf of the company and participated in community outreach initiatives involving Make-A-Wish, Susan G. Komen, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and Be a STAR anti-bullying campaigns.

In 2020, he received the WWE Hall of Fame Warrior Award, which honors individuals who exhibit unwavering strength and perseverance and make a difference in the world.

In 2021, O'Neil co-hosted "WrestleMania 37" with Hulk Hogan in Tampa, a high-profile acknowledgment of his standing within the company and local community.

Charitable Work and Public Recognition

Titus O'Neil's philanthropic efforts are extensive and deeply personal. Based in Tampa, Florida, he's established himself as a leading figure in youth empowerment and education access. He co-founded the Bullard Family Foundation, which supports families and children through educational programs, food drives, mentorship, and scholarship initiatives.

He has also been recognized with several honors, including:

The 2018 Jefferson Award for Public Service

A Hillsborough County school named in his honor: Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy at Sligh Middle Magnet School

The aforementioned 2020 Warrior Award from WWE

In 2021, the Tampa Bay Lightning named him a "Community Hero," awarding a $50,000 donation to his foundation.

Business Ventures and Media

Beyond wrestling, O'Neil is an author and motivational speaker. His memoir, "There's No Such Thing as a Bad Kid: How I Went from Stereotype to Prototype," was published in 2019. The book recounts his journey from a troubled youth to a college graduate, pro athlete, and philanthropist, offering insights for young people facing adversity.

O'Neil has also appeared in reality television and talk shows, often speaking on fatherhood, education, and community leadership.

Real Estate and Personal Life

Titus O'Neil resides in Florida, with his two sons. In October 2016, he paid $350,000 for his house in Lutz, Florida. Today, this home is worth around $600,000.

He is deeply involved in their lives and often speaks publicly about the importance of fatherhood. His home has served as the base for much of his philanthropic work, including hosting events and community celebrations. While he has not made headlines for extravagant real estate purchases, his property and foundation facilities have become symbolic of his efforts to give back.