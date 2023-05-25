Info Category: Richest Athletes › Wrestlers Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Jan 18, 1954 (69 years old) Place of Birth: Omaha Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.905 m) Profession: Wrestler Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Ted DiBiase's Net Worth

Ted DiBiase is an American former professional wrestler, manager, ordained minister, and commentator who has a net worth of $2 million. Ted DiBiase was best known for wrestling as "The Million Dollar Man" during his time in the World Wrestling Federation. He is currently signed to WWE where he works in the Legends program.

Early Life

Theodore Marvin DiBiase, Sr. was born on January 18, 1954, in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of wrestler Helen Nevins and entertainer and singer Ted Wills. Wrestler "Iron" Mike DiBiase married his mother after his parents' divorce, and his adoptive father died of a heart attack in the ring when Ted was 15 years old. Helen then suffered from depression and alcoholism, so Ted was moved to Arizona to live with his grandparents. He attended Creighton Preparatory high school and then West Texas State University on a football scholarship. After suffering an injury his senior year, DiBiase dropped out of college to start a career in pro wrestling.

Wrestling Career

Ted DiBiase began wrestling on the Mid-South Wrestling circuit in the mid-70s, and then went on to wrestle briefly with the World Wrestling Federation, and then with NWA, Mid-South again, and All Japan Pro Wrestling. In 1987, he returned to the World Wrestling Federation, where he became immensely popular as "The Million Dollar Man." He would wrestle professionally until 1993, and then returned sporadically through 1996. DiBiase has been named one of the best technical wrestlers and greatest villains in the history of pro wrestling.

DiBiase was the first WWF North American Heavyweight Champion, a three-time WWF Tag Team Champion alongside Irwin R. Schyster, a WWE 24/7 Champion, and winner of 1988's King of the Ring tournament. He at one point awarded himself the Million Dollar Championship which had also been held by his onscreen proteges Stone Cold Steve Austin and LA Knight. DiBiase headlined many WWF cards over his career, including WrestleMania IV and the very first SummerSlam in 1988. "The Million Dollar Man" was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame upon its inception in 1996 and headlined the 2010 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

After retiring from the ring, he found work as a manager, creative consultant, and commentator. DiBiase has also made appearances at recent WWE events, including when he was seen backstage at Raw is XXX with Irwin R. Schyster on January 23, 2023.

Welfare Fraud Accusations

After Ted's son Brett was hired as deputy administrator of the state's Department of Human Services, it was reported that DiBiase's ministry received more than $2.1 million in welfare funds from the state of Mississippi. Brett pleaded guilty to creating fraudulent statements in what some call the largest public embezzlement case in the state's history.

In October 2021, Ted was ordered to pay back $722,299 of the funds given to his Heart of David Ministries. And in May 2022, the Mississippi Department of Human Services sued DiBiase and his sons along with former NFL quarterback Brett Favre to recover the more than $20 million squandered from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program. In April 2022, it was reported by the Mississippi Office of State Auditor that DiBiase personally received a $250,000 check from state welfare grantee the Family Resource Center to "provide services as a Motivational Speaker."

Personal Life

Ted DiBiase's sons, Mike, Ted DiaBiase Jr., and Brett, were all former professional wrestlers too.

DiBiase has authored the books "Every Man Has His Price" (1997) and "The Million Dollar Man" (2008). He also provided the foreword on William J. Bruce III's "Penholder" (2010).

Real Estate

In May 2020, perhaps in the wake of the welfare scandal, Ted listed his lake home in Madison, Missouri, for $1.595 million. He ultimately removed the listing. Ted and his wife bought the home in November 2018 for an undisclosed amount, but it is known that they took out a roughly $1 million mortgage for the purchase from Renasant Bank.

In August 2020 the US Attorney General was reportedly seeking to have the property forfeited.