Info Category: Richest Athletes › Wrestlers Net Worth: $1 Million Date of Birth: Nov 8, 1982 (40 years old) Place of Birth: Baton Rouge Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) Profession: Wrestler, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Ted Dibiase Jr's Net Worth

What is Ted Dibiase Jr.'s net worth?

Ted Dibiase Jr. is an American entrepreneur, actor, and former professional wrestler who has a net worth of $1 million. Known for his formidable in-ring abilities and charismatic persona, he's most recognized for his role in the faction Legacy, alongside fellow wrestlers Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. Since retiring from wrestling, DiBiase Jr. has branched out into acting and business, continuing to build upon the legacy of his iconic family name. He is the son of former professional wrestler "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase.

Early Life

Theodore Marvin DiBiase Jr., better known as Ted DiBiase Jr.,

was born on November 8, 1982, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Growing up in a wrestling household, he was always surrounded by the sport. He began his wrestling career in 2006, following in his father's and grandfather's footsteps. DiBiase Jr. wrestled for a variety of independent promotions before getting his big break with WWE, signing a developmental contract in 2007. He would spend the next year honing his skills in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), WWE's developmental territory at the time.

WWE Career and Legacy Faction

DiBiase Jr.'s main roster debut came in May 2008. He was introduced as part of the Legacy faction, a group of multi-generational wrestlers including Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. This storyline capitalized on his pedigree and quickly made him a central figure in the WWE landscape. His time with Legacy was marked with several high-profile feuds and he also won the World Tag Team Championship twice alongside Cody Rhodes.

Solo Career and Departure from WWE

After Legacy disbanded in 2010, DiBiase Jr. embarked on a solo career. Despite early promise, his solo run didn't reach the same heights as his time with Legacy. He spent the next few years in mid-card feuds and failed to secure any more championship wins. After suffering a string of injuries, DiBiase Jr. announced his decision to not renew his WWE contract in 2013, effectively ending his wrestling career.

Acting and Business

Transitioning from the wrestling world, DiBiase Jr. explored opportunities in acting and business. He starred in the direct-to-DVD film "The Marine 2," produced by WWE Studios. Further solidifying his move away from wrestling, DiBiase Jr. completed his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Mississippi College in 2015. Since then, he has focused on his business endeavors, including a luxury hunting business and serving as Vice President of Business Development for a local insurance agency in his home state of Mississippi.

Welfare Fraud Accusations

Ted Jr., his brother Brett and their father have all been embroiled in a what has been described as a welfare fraud scheme.

After Brett DiBiase was hired as deputy administrator of the state's Department of Human Services, it was reported that their father's ministry received more than $2.1 million in welfare funds from the state of Mississippi. Brett pleaded guilty to creating fraudulent statements in what some call the largest public embezzlement case in the state's history.

In October 2021, Ted Sr. was ordered to pay back $722,299 of the funds given to his Heart of David Ministries. And in May 2022, the Mississippi Department of Human Services sued DiBiase and his sons along with former NFL quarterback Brett Favre to recover the more than $20 million squandered from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program. In April 2022, it was reported by the Mississippi Office of State Auditor that DiBiase Sr. personally received a $250,000 check from state welfare grantee the Family Resource Center to "provide services as a Motivational Speaker."

In April 2023 Ted Jr. was accused by Federal prosecutors of using money that was intended to support needy families in Missouri to enrich himself with the purchase of a boat and to make a down payment on a home.