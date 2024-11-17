What is Sheamus's Net Worth?

Sheamus is an Irish professional wrestler who has a net worth of $7 million. Sheamus is best known for being the first Irish-born wrestler to win the World Wrestling Entertainment Championship, for being the 100th holder of the championship title, for holding the third-place record for the shortest amount of time to have passed between a WWE debut, and the capture of a major title – 166 days, and for having the third longest reign as a WWE World Heavyweight Championship title holder – 210 days.

Early Years

Stephen Farrelly – professionally known as Sheamus O'Shaunessy – was born on January 28, 1978 in Dublin, Ireland. He attended Scoil Caoimhin Primary School and Gaelscoil Colaiste Mhuire Secondary School. As a child, he sang with the Palestrina Choir and, as a teenager, was a member of the Erin's Isle football team as well as the rugby team at the university he attended – the National College of Ireland in Dublin. As an adult, his early jobs included working in the information technology field as a nightclub security guard and as a bodyguard for celebrities.

Professional Wrestling

By the age of 24, Sheamus had become inspired by the world of professional wrestling. They began training at the Monster Factory School of wrestling, led by Irish-American professional wrestler and trainer Larry "Pretty Boy" Sharpe. Less than two months into his training, he successfully squared off against opponent Robert Pigeon but soon injured his neck to such an extent that his wrestling career had to be put on hold for two years.

In July of 2004, he returned to wrestling at a promotional match for the newly founded Irish Whip Wrestling shows in Dublin. The next month, he won the multi-competitor battle royal match.

Sheamus later lost the Frontier Wrestling Alliance British Heavyweight Championship but went on to become the first Irish Whip Wrestling International Heavyweight Champion on March 28, 2005, when he defeated English professional wrestler Greg Burridge in a tournament final. On May 29, he lost the title to American professional wrestler D'Lo Brown.

Sheamus defeated Burridge in a grudge match in May and went on to grab the championship title from Brown in October. Not long after, he would be pitted against Scottish professional wrestler Andrew Galloway, who he regarded as the toughest opponent he had ever faced. Defending his title, he defeated the Scottish giant in January of 2006.

On March 17, Sheamus defended the title against Canadian professional wrestler Ian "Vampiro" Hodgkinson. He won two falls in a two out of three falls match with Vampiro, which he later referred to as his best match on the independent circuit. He then defeated wrestler Pierre Marceau in two successive title matches before facing off with Galloway again in a Last Man Standing Match, which he won. That August, however, he would lose his International Heavyweight Championship title to Galloway and cease from appearing in the IWW circuit again.

In April of 2006, he became a contender in the British wrestling circuit but was bested by champion Chris Recall in Wales. In November, he appeared on the London wrestling show "Capital TV," where he defeated William Hill and won the LDN Championship match against Tex Benedict. At this time, he also appeared on the British promotional wrestling circuit with "All-Star Wrestling." He represented the United Kingdom in a Battle of the Nations tag team match with Austria and the European Wrestling Association's Night of Gladiators.

Sheamus later faced Galloway again at a promotion for Real Quality Wrestling. That spring, a bout that took place during the Taking on the World show ended in a double countout and a June rematch where Galloway won the No Holds Barred match. This was his last appearance on the independent circuit.

On November 13, 2006, he appeared on the World Wrestling Entertainment show "Raw" in Manchester, England, where he was taken down by American professional wrestler Paul "Triple H" Levesque. After a week of matches against Galloway, American professional wrestlers James Yun and Cliff "Domino" Treiber, and British-American professional wrestler Wade Barrett, Sheamus accepted the offer of a contract with the WWE and relocated to America.

The WWE

Having won the Florida Heavyweight Championship only to lose the title to Puerto Rican professional wrestler Eric "Escobar" Perez, Sheamus unsuccessfully tried to reclaim the title from South African professional wrestler Phillip "Justin Angel" Lloyd. He then debuted on the June 30, 2009, episode of the WWE television show Extreme Championship Wrestling as a villain referred to simply as Sheamus. In November of that year, he appeared on his first WWE pay-per-view event – the 23rd annual "Survivor Series." During a five-on-five elimination tag team match, he eliminated Irish wrestler David Finlay and American wrestler John Morrison. The following month, he defeated American wrestler John Cena, winning his first WWE championship and becoming the first Irish-born wrestler to do so, and the wrestler with the third-shortest time between their WWE debut and the winning of a major title – just 166 days. The next evening, during an appearance on "Raw," he was honored with a Slammy Award as Breakout Superstar of the Year 2009.

Sheamus lost his WWE title when he was eliminated by Triple H during the pay-per-view Elimination Match in February of 2010. In March, he lost a match with Triple H during the Wrestlemania XXVI event, but the next month, he defeated Triple H at the second annual Extreme Rules event.

That June, Sheamus won the Fatal 4-Way event against Cena and reclaimed his WWE Championship title, making him the 100th WWE champion. In September, he lost the title to Randy Orton but, in November, became King of Ring 2010 with wins against Kofi Kingston and John Morrison and won his first WWE United States Championship title in a March 2011 bout against Daniel Bryan. He made his WWE Smackdown debut in April.

In October 2011, Sheamus lost the World Heavyweight Championship title to Paul "Big Show" Wight, ending the third longest reign in the history of the title – 210 days.

In 2013, he suffered injuries that would keep him out of the ring, including a hematoma on his left thigh and a torn labrum in his shoulder, which sidelined him for about five months. He returned to the ring in January 2014 at the WWE Royal Rumble. In May, appearing on "Raw," he won a 20-man battle to be named winner of the United States Championship for the second time.

In 2015, Sheamus stepped in front of the cameras with a new look, which included a long plaited beard and his hair cut into a Mohawk. That June, he won the Money in the Bank ladder match and defeated Orton at SummerSlam. The following year, he lost the Money in the Bank bout to Nigerian professional wrestler Sesugh "Apollo Crew" Uhaa. On December 18, 2016, he and Swiss professional wrestler "Claudio "Cesaro" Castagnoli won the Raw Tag Team Championship – his first tag team championship in his entire career.

In 2019, Sheamus suffered a concussion during a six-man tag team match and didn't return to the ring until January 2020. On April 11, 2021, he won the United States Championship title for the third time. His reign ended 132 days later when the title was claimed by American wrestler Damian Priest.

In the fall of 2023, Sheamus suffered a shoulder injury and returned to the ring on April 15, 2024, to defeat American wrestler Todd "Ivar" Smith on an episode of "Raw."

Personal Life

On October 28, 2022, Sheamus married Isabella Revilla.