Seth Rollins is a professional wrestler who has a net worth of $9 million. Seth Rollins performs for WWE's Raw brand. Previously, he wrestled under the name Tyler Black for Ring of Honor, and held the ROH World Championship in 2010. Widely considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers of his generation, Rollins has won multiple Tag Team, United States, Universal, Intercontinental, and WWE Championships, and in 2023 won the inaugural World Heavyweight Championship.

Early Life and Education

Seth Rollins, whose real name is Colby Lopez, was born on May 28, 1986 in Davenport, Iowa. He is of Armenian, Irish, and German descent; he took the Lopez surname from his Mexican-American stepfather. As a teenager, he went to Davenport West High School, graduating in 2004. Meanwhile, Lopez trained at a wrestling school in Chicago.

Independent Wrestling Circuit

At the age of 19 in 2004, Lopez made his wrestling debut on the independent circuit. He first performed under the ring name Gixx before using the name Tyler Black. His first major win came in the NWA Midwest when he claimed the promotion's tag team championship alongside Marek Brave. Black went on to appear in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, Full Impact Pro, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. In the lattermost promotion, he won the PWG World Tag Team Championship with Jimmy Jacobs in 2008. Later that year, Black won the FIP World Heavyweight Championship.

Ring of Honor

Black made his debut for Ring of Honor in 2007, and with Jimmy Jacobs and Necro Butcher formed the stable The Age of the Fall. Black quickly established himself as one of the greatest professional wrestlers in North America, winning the ROH World Championship and two ROH World Tag Team Championships, both with Jacobs. Additionally, he won the 2009 Survival of the Fittest tournament. After seven successful defenses of his ROH World Championship title, Black lost the title to Roderick Strong in a no-disqualification match at Glory By Honor IX in 2010. That would be his final appearance for Ring of Honor.

WWE

After leaving ROH, Lopez signed with WWE and made his debut in the promotion's developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling. Now using the ring name Seth Rollins, he won the inaugural FCW Grand Slam Championship. Following the rebranding of FCW to NXT, Rollins won the inaugural NXT Championship in the summer of 2012. Later that year, at Survivor Series, he made his debut with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns in the stable The Shield. The stable quickly emerged as a dominant force in six-man tag team matches, holding an undefeated televised streak from late 2012 to the spring of 2013. Rollins won his first main roster championship, the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship, with Reigns, and after that held the title five more times with various other partners.

In 2014, Rollins won the Money in the Bank ladder match. The next year, at WrestleMania 31, he won the WWE Championship for the first time. Rollins went on to win his first United States Championship at the 2015 SummerSlam. Later that year, he lost the WWE Championship title after suffering numerous injuries at a live event in Dublin, Ireland. Rollins regained the WWE Championship title in mid-2016 at Money in the Bank. He went on to win two Intercontinental Championships in 2018, followed by two Universal Championships in 2019. In 2023, Rollins became the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion when he defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions. He subsequently made several successful defenses of the title.

Other Media Appearances

Beyond his televised wrestling events, Lopez has appeared in films, video games, and web series. In 2017, he played the character Brett in the action horror film "Armed Response," starring Wesley Snipes. Lopez next lent his voice to the 2019 animated comedy film "Trouble." The year after that, he had a bit part in the comedy "Like a Boss." Lopez was later announced as a cast member of the Marvel Comics superhero film sequel "Captain America: Brave New World."

Online, Lopez has been a regular guest on Xavier Woods's YouTube series "UpUpDownDown," where he goes by the sobriquet 'Texas Steve.' In 2019, he won the UpUpDownDown Championship by defeating Samoa Joe in a game of "Track & Field II." Lopez won the Championship again in 2022 by defeating Riddle in "WWE 2K22," in which Lopez (as Seth Rollins) is a playable character. He has been a character in the "WWE" video games since 2014.

Personal Life

Lopez was previously engaged to Leighla Schultz. He allegedly cheated on her with wrestler Zahra Schreiber, an affair that came to light when a nude photo of Schreiber was posted on Lopez's social media accounts. Soon after that, nude photos of Lopez were posted on Schreiber's social media. The pair ended up separating in early 2016.

In early 2019, Lopez started dating Irish professional wrestler Rebecca Quin, better known by her ring name Becky Lynch. They had a daughter in late 2020 and married in 2021. The couple resides in Moline, Illinois. Back in his hometown of Davenport, Lopez opened a coffee shop called 329 Dport.