What was Scott Hall's net worth?

Scott Hall was an American professional wrestler who had a net worth of $500 thousand at the time of his death in 2022. Best known for his time as "Razor Ramon" in the WWF and later under his real name in WCW as a founding member of the New World Order (nWo), Hall played a pivotal role in the wrestling boom of the 1990s. With his trademark toothpick flick, slicked-back hair, and effortless cool, Hall crafted one of wrestling's most enduring personas. He was also a gifted in-ring worker, capable of delivering high-caliber matches while maintaining the aura of a larger-than-life heel. Despite personal battles with addiction that threatened to overshadow his career, Hall's impact on the wrestling industry remains profound, both in terms of character work and his role in ushering in the Monday Night Wars.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Scott Oliver Hall was born on October 20, 1958, in St. Mary's County, Maryland, and raised on military bases around the world. He eventually settled in Florida and began training for a wrestling career in the mid-1980s. Hall broke in through regional promotions including Championship Wrestling from Florida and the AWA, where he was billed as a clean-cut, muscle-bound babyface often compared to a young Magnum P.I.

In the AWA, Hall formed a tag team with Curt Hennig (later known as Mr. Perfect) and held the AWA World Tag Team Championship. Though the promotion was on the decline, Hall's size, look, and athleticism caught the attention of major companies. Brief stints in WCW and Japan followed before he landed his breakout role in the WWF.

The Rise of Razor Ramon

In 1992, Hall debuted in the WWF as Razor Ramon, a swaggering, Scarface-inspired heel with a Cuban accent, gold chains, and greasy charm. The Razor Ramon gimmick quickly became one of the most popular acts in the company. Though initially a villain, Hall's charisma won over fans, and he organically transitioned into a babyface.

His most famous match came at "WrestleMania X" in 1994, when he faced Shawn Michaels in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship. The match is widely considered one of the greatest in WWF history and helped solidify both men as top-tier talents. Razor would go on to win the Intercontinental Title four times, and though he never captured the world championship, he remained a marquee attraction.

WCW and the Birth of the nWo

In 1996, Hall made one of the most shocking appearances in wrestling history when he walked through the crowd on WCW "Monday Nitro" and interrupted a live match, launching what would become the New World Order storyline. Just weeks later, Kevin Nash joined him, and the two were eventually revealed to be working with Hulk Hogan in a heel faction that changed the wrestling business.

As one-third of the original nWo, Hall helped WCW dominate WWF in the ratings during the Monday Night Wars. He held multiple WCW Tag Team Championships with Nash as The Outsiders and became a fixture in high-profile storylines. His rebellious demeanor, comedic timing, and sense of cool made him a fan favorite—even while playing a heel.

Struggles Outside the Ring

Behind the scenes, Hall struggled for years with substance abuse and personal issues. His battles were well-documented and often spilled into public view, including arrests and multiple stints in rehab. His addiction issues led to several absences from wrestling and derailed what many felt could have been a Hall of Fame-caliber main event career.

In later years, Hall received help from longtime friends like Diamond Dallas Page, who brought him into a structured recovery program alongside Jake "The Snake" Roberts. The turnaround was dramatic, and Hall regained a measure of stability and respect from both fans and peers.

WWE Hall of Fame and Final Years

Scott Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice—first in 2014 as Razor Ramon, and again in 2020 as part of the nWo. Both inductions served as redemption arcs for a man whose talent had always been undeniable but whose personal demons had often overshadowed his achievements.

Hall passed away on March 14, 2022, at the age of 63, following complications from hip surgery and multiple heart attacks. His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the wrestling world, honoring him as one of the great minds and performers of his generation.

Legacy

Scott Hall left behind a complicated but deeply impactful legacy. As Razor Ramon, he helped raise the bar for character work and in-ring psychology in the WWF. As a founding member of the nWo, he was instrumental in launching the most profitable and culturally significant storyline in WCW history. And as a performer, he blended toughness, humor, and showmanship in a way few others ever have.