Sasha Banks net worth: Sasha Banks is an American professional wrestler who has a net worth of $3 million. Sasha Banks was born in Fairfield, California in January 1992. She started out her career wrestling for Chaotic Wrestling and other independent promotions from 2010 to 2012. Banks joined the WWE and wrestled for NXT in 2012.

She was called up to the WWE's main roster in 2015. She held the NXT Women's Championship and is a multiple time WWE Raw Women's Champion. In 2016 she was ranked #2 on the PWI Female 50. Banks wrestled Bayley at NXT Takeover: Respect in 20125 which became the first women's match to headline a WWE event. She also competed in the first women's Iron Man match and along with Charlotte Flair she was in the first women's match to headline a WWE pay-per-view event. Banks is the cousin of Snoop Dogg, Brandy Norwood, Ray J, and Daz Dillinger.