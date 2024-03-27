Info Category: Richest Athletes › Wrestlers Net Worth: $4 Million Birthdate: Aug 8, 1967 (56 years old) Birthplace: Jacksonville Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.7 m) Profession: Wrestler, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Sable's Net Worth

What is Sable's Net Worth?

Sable is an American model, actress, and former professional wrestler who has a net worth of $4 million. Sable is most well-known for her time working for the WWF throughout the 1990s and 2000s. When she left the WWE she filed a $110 million lawsuit against the company in which she alleged sexual harassment as well as unsafe working conditions. She has also been featured on the cover of "Playboy" three times and has guest-starred on several television series like "Pacific Blue."

Early Life

Sable was born on August 8, 1967 in Jacksonville, Florida and was given the name Rena Marlette Greek. As a child, she enjoyed playing softball, horseback riding, and gymnastics. When she was 12 years old, she entered her first beauty pageant which sparked her interest in modeling. After finishing high school, she pursued a career in modeling and eventually went on to work with companies such as L'Oréal, Pepsi, and Guess?

Wrestling Career

Sable made her World Wrestling Federation debut at WrestleMania XII in March 1996 when she escorted Hunter Hearst Helmsley to the ring as he took on the returning Ultimate Warrior. Her first major angle in the WWF involved her then real-life husband, who debuted as "Wildman" Marc Mero. The storyline started when Marc Mero witnessed Sable being mistreated by Helmsley backstage so Mero attacked Helmsley and took Sable as his manager. She remained Mero's manager until his injury in 1997.

Sable later had storylines in which she feuded with Luna Vachon and The Artist Formerly Known as Goldust. This feud climaxed in a match at WrestleMania XIV in March 1998. She delivered a superkick to Goldust and then released her famous "Sable Bomb" on Luna. She also delivered a TKO and pinned Luna to finish the match.

The same year, Sable and Jacqueline faced off for the newly reinstated WWF Women's Title in September. Jacqueline ended up claiming the title. In December of that year, she joined a new storyline in which she was attacked by a masked villainess named Spider Lady, who turned out to be Luna Vachon. She defeated Luna at the Royal Rumble after an assist from a planted female fan of Sable's named Tori, a WWF newcomer. Around this time, Sable had a character change in which she turned heel and developed an inflated ego after experiencing some success in Hollywood and mainstream pop culture. Around this time, Nicole Bass debuted as Sable's bodyguard. Over the next year, Sable would appear with Bass, often having her do her dirty work.

Behind the scenes, Sable was involved in a dispute with the WWF. In June 1999, she quit the WWF and filed a $10 million lawsuit against the company, citing allegations of sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions. After her WWF exit, she made an on-camera appearance as an audience member on World Championship Wrestling's "Monday Nitro." She also appeared on late night shows like "The Howard Stern Show" and "Late Night with Conan O'Brien."

In 2003, Sable returned to the WWF, which was then known as the WWE, in an episode of "SmackDown!" She played villainess roles and developed a storyline with Torrie Wilson. She then feuded with Stephanie McMahon in a storyline in which she was Vince McMahon's mistress. In 2004, she worked on a team with Torrie Wilson against duo Stacy Keibler and Miss Jackson during WrestleMania XX. Sable and Wilson were victorious. In August 2004, WWE announced that they had officially parted ways with Sable on good terms, as Sable stated she wished to spend more time with her family. She briefly worked with New Japan Pro-Wrestling from 2006 to 2007 before retiring from the sport for good.

Other Appearances

In addition to her wrestling career, Sable has also appeared in films and television series. In 1998, she appeared in an episode of "Pacific Blue." The following year, she had a guest role in an episode of "First Wave" and then a guest-starring role in a 2000 episode of "Relic Hunter." In 2001, she appeared in the film "Corky Romano" as a female bouncer. In 2022, she appeared in the film "Ariana's Quest" as the title character. She also appeared in the music video for the song "Breath" by artist Cledus T. Judd. In 2003, she had roles in the films "The Final Victim" and "Slaves of the Realm." Additionally, she appeared on the cover of three issues of "Playboy" magazine in April 1999, September 1999, and March 2004. Her likeness also appeared in the video games "WWF Attitude," "WWE SmackDown! Here Comes the Pain," and "WWE SmackDown! vs. Raw."

Personal Life

In 1987, Sable married Wayne W. Richardson. They had a daughter together named Mariah and remained married until Richardson died in a drunk driving incident in 1991. In 1993, she met her second husband, professional wrestler and former boxer, Marc Mero. They married in 1994, just before Sable broke into the professional wrestling business through WWE. The couple's relationship was strained when Sable began dating professional wrestler Brock Lesnar a decade into her marriage to Mero. Sable and Mero divorced in 2004. She got engaged to Lesnar later that same year and the two were married in May 2006. With Lesnar, she has two sons.