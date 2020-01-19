Ron Killings net worth: Ron Killings is an American professional wrestler, rapper, and actor who has a net worth of $3 million. Ron Killings was born in Williamsburg, South Carolina in January 1972. He is known by his ring name R-Truth.

Killings made his professional wrestling debut in 1997 and wrestled on the independent circuit. He wrestled for the WWE from 1999 to 2002 and then for TNA wrestling from 2002 to 2003. Ron Killings returned to the WWE in 2008. He held the NWA World Heavyweight Championship twice and was the first African American wrestler to hold that title. Killings was also a two time NWA World Tag Team Champion and a TNA World Tag Team Champion. He has held the WWE 24/7 Championship more than 24 times as well as the WWE Tag Team Championship with Kofi Kingston, the WWE United States Championship twice, and the WWF Hardcore Championship twice. Ron Killings released the albums Invinceable in 2003 and Killingit in 2016.