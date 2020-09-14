Miss Elizabeth net worth: Miss Elizabeth was an American professional wrestling manager who had a net worth of $100 thousand at the time of her death in 2003. She is best known for her marriage to "Macho Man" Randy Savage and her career in the wrestling business.

Miss Elizabeth was born in Frankfort, Kentucky in February 1960 and passed away in May 2003. She was married to Randy Savage from 1984 to 1992. Elizabeth married again and was later in a relationship with wrestler Lex Luger. She gained fame in the World Wrestling Federation from 1985 to 1992 and also in World Championship Wrestling from 1996 to 2000. Miss Elizabeth managed her husband Savage as well as Hulk Hogan, Brutus Beefcake, Dusty Rhodes, Sapphire, Ric Flair, The Four Horsemen, the New World Order, Eric Bischoff, Lex Luger, and Sting. In 1987 she won a Slammy Award for Woman of the Year. Miss Elizabeth passed away on May 1, 2003 at 42 years old from an acute toxicity.