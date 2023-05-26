Info Category: Richest Athletes › Wrestlers Net Worth: $2.5 Million Date of Birth: Sep 23, 1974 (48 years old) Place of Birth: Cameron Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Wrestler Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Matt Hardy's Net Worth

Matt Hardy is an American professional wrestler who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Matt Hardy is best known for his time with WWE as one half of The Hardy Boyz. Matt and his brother, Jeff Hardy, have held 21 world tag team champions between WWE, TNA, ROH, and other promotions. They are credited with reviving tag team wrestling during the Attitude Era.

Early Life

Matthew Moore Hardy was born on September 23, 1974, in Cameron, North Carolina. Matt played multiple sports when he was a child and teenager. An excellent student, he was nominated for the "Morehead Award", a scholarship that could be put toward any North Carolina university the student chose. He went on to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he majored in Engineering. He was forced to drop out after his father became ill. He subsequently earned his Associate's Degree from Sandhills Community College. With his brother, Jeff, and their friends, he started his own wrestling federation.

Wrestling Career

In 1994, Matt Hardy started working for the World Wrestling Foundation (WWF) as a jobber up until he signed a full-time contract in 1998. It was then that The Hardy Boyz gained notoriety for their face-paced, high-flying style of fighting. They helped revive tag team wrestling during the Attitude Era while feuding with Edge and Christian. Their participation in TLC matches gained them even more attention in the 2000s. The Hardy Boyz are 21-time world tag team champions together, including winning the WWE World Tag Team Championship six times, the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship three times, the TNA World Tag Team Championship two times, a WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship, a ROH World Tag Team Championship, and a WCW Tag Team Championship.

Matt Hardy has wrestled through four separate decades and kept himself relevant with a variety of different gimmicks and social media. He began a solo career in WWE in 2002, and his subsequent "Version 1" persona was named Best Gimmick by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. His "Broken" gimmick in 2016 garnered praise from critics and earned him several awards, including a second Best Gimmick award. As a singles wrestler, Hardy is a three-time world champion (one ECW Championship and two TNA World Heavyweight Championships). He's one of only three wrestlers to have won the Cruiserweight Championship under the WWF/WWE header as well as a WWE world championship, alongside Chavo Guerrero Jr. and Rey Mysterio.

Personal Life

Matt Hardy was in a six year relationship with wrestler Amy Dumas, AKA Lita. He discovered in 2005 that she was cheating on him with his close friend and fellow wrestler Adam Copeland, better known as Edge, and they broke up. Hardy also dated WWE wrestler Ashley Massaro. In October 2013, Matt Hardy married wrestler Rebecca Reyes, AKA Reby Sky. They have three sons and one daughter together, and Hardy credits his wife for helping him get clean.

In August 2011, Hardy was arrested for a DUI. Two days later, he was arrested on felony drug charges when police found steroids in his house. In November 2011, Matt was removed from court-ordered rehab and sent back to jail for drinking. In January 2014, Hardy and his wife were arrested after a hotel fight.

In January 2018 Matt paid $212,000 for a 5+ acre property in Cameron, North Carolina. The property features a 6,100 square foot, 7 bedroom, 5 bathroom home.