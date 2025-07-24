What was King Kong Bundy's net worth?

King Kong Bundy was an American professional wrestler, stand-up comedian, and actor who had a net worth of $50 thousand at the time of his death in 2019. Unfortunately, King Kong Bundy died on March 4, 2019, at the age of 61.

King Kong Bundy was known for his massive size, bald head, and crushing dominance inside the squared circle during the 1980s and early '90s. A staple of the WWF's golden era, Bundy was a classic monster heel who steamrolled opponents and demanded referees count to five instead of three. With his imposing 450-pound frame and no-nonsense demeanor, he headlined major events, most notably facing Hulk Hogan in the main event of "WrestleMania II." Though he never held a world title, Bundy's size, presence, and memorable feuds with top babyfaces made him one of the most recognizable villains of the era.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

King Kong Bundy was born Christopher Alan Pallies on November 7, 1957, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He began his wrestling career in 1981, training under Larry Sharpe at the famed Monster Factory wrestling school. Initially competing under the name Chris Canyon (and later as Big Daddy Bundy), he soon adopted the moniker King Kong Bundy—a nod to both King Kong the movie monster and married-with-children character Al Bundy, though the latter connection came after the name was already established.

Bundy made early appearances in various regional promotions, including Mid-South Wrestling and World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW), where he gained experience and quickly developed a reputation as a dominant big man with surprising agility for his size.

WWF Stardom and WrestleMania II

Bundy joined the World Wrestling Federation in 1985 at the height of its national expansion. With his intimidating size, black singlet, and intense scowl, he was immediately pushed as an unstoppable heel. Managed by the likes of Jimmy Hart and later Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, Bundy squashed opponents in seconds and would often insist on a five-count pinfall to humiliate them further.

His most famous feud came in 1986, when he was positioned as the top challenger to WWF Champion Hulk Hogan. Their rivalry culminated in the main event of "WrestleMania II", held inside a steel cage in Los Angeles. Though Hogan retained the title, Bundy's presence in such a marquee spot cemented his place in wrestling history. The visual of Hogan slamming Bundy inside the blue-bar cage was replayed for years as a defining moment of the era.

During this time, Bundy also had high-profile matches with stars like André the Giant, The Undertaker (later in his career), and Big John Studd, and was a regular fixture on syndicated WWF programming and pay-per-view events.

Later WWF Years and Return

Bundy left the WWF in 1988 to explore other ventures, including acting and stand-up comedy. He made guest appearances on the TV sitcom "Married… with Children", playing both a wrestler and a relative of the Bundy family—further connecting his in-ring name with the show's popularity.

In 1994, Bundy returned to the WWF as part of Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Corporation. Though older and less mobile, he remained an imposing presence and participated in the main event of "WrestleMania XI", teaming with other heels in multi-man matches. He also faced The Undertaker in a singles match at the event, continuing his tradition of big-stage performances. His second run with the company lasted until mid-1995.

Post-Wrestling Life and Legacy

After retiring from full-time competition, Bundy continued to make appearances on the independent circuit and at wrestling conventions. He dabbled in acting and comedy, appeared in commercials, and remained a fan favorite at meet-and-greets due to his iconic look and memorable presence.

Bundy passed away on March 4, 2019, at the age of 61. Though he was never inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during his lifetime, he is frequently mentioned among the most memorable big men of the 1980s and remains one of Hulk Hogan's most iconic early challengers.

Legacy

King Kong Bundy's legacy lies not in titles held but in moments created. His steel cage showdown with Hogan at "WrestleMania II" helped solidify the event as an annual spectacle. His five-count gimmick, unique look, and aura of invincibility made him the archetype of the monster heel for a generation of fans.

With his deliberate pacing, convincing promos, and sheer physical dominance, Bundy didn't need flashy moves to get over—he simply overwhelmed you. And in the landscape of 1980s wrestling, few did it better.