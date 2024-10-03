What is Kevin Von Erich's Net Worth?

Kevin Von Erich is an American retired professional wrestler who has a net worth of $10 million. Kevin Von Erich is the ring name of Kevin Adkisson. He is known for his appearances in his father's World Class Championship Wrestling/World Class Wrestling Association promotion. Among his career accomplishments, he held the WCWA Heavyweight Championship and won numerous tag team championships with his brothers David and Kerry. Outside of his father's promotion, Adkisson made appearances for All Japan Pro Wrestling, the St. Louis Wrestling Club, and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, among other promotions.

Early Life and Education

Kevin Von Erich, whose real name is Kevin Adkisson, was born on May 15, 1957, in Belleville, Illinois to Doris and professional wrestler Jack, known by his ring name Fritz Von Erich. He was the second-born of six brothers, with his siblings being Jack Jr., David, Kerry, Mike, and Chris. With the exception of Jack Jr., who drowned at the age of six, all the brothers went on to become professional wrestlers in their father's promotion.

For his higher education, Adkisson went to North Texas State University. There, he played college football as a fullback with aspirations of playing in the NFL. However, an injury ended Adkisson's football career.

Big Time Wrestling / World Class Championship Wrestling / World Class Wrestling Association

In 1976, Adkisson joined his father's Texas-based promotion Big Time Wrestling, a territory of the National Wrestling Alliance. Using the ring name Kevin Von Erich, he became known for his good looks and athletic prowess, and for often wrestling barefoot. He achieved enormous success in his father's promotion as both a singles and tag team wrestler. With his brother David, Adkisson twice won the NWA Texas Tag Team Championship in 1978, and also claimed the NWA American Tag Team Championship. On Christmas that year, he cemented his status as a top wrestler by winning the NWA American Heavyweight Championship. In 1982, Big Time Wrestling was renamed World Class Championship Wrestling.

Adkisson reached his career apogee in the 1980s as he continued to rack up championships in both singles and tag team contests, including the WCWA Heavyweight Championship. Often appearing with his brothers David and Kerry, he won numerous tag team championships. Adkisson also made appearances for other NWA territories, including the St. Louis Wrestling Club and Georgia Championship Wrestling. From 1982 to 1984, the Von Erichs were engaged in a high-profile feud with the tag team the Fabulous Freebirds, consisting of Terry Gordy, Michael Hayes, and Buddy Roberts. The feud was marked by especially rough physical confrontations in the ring, entrancing wrestling fans around the country. Kevin also had long, physical feuds with Chris Adams and Ric Flair.

Later Wrestling Career

In 1989, World Class Championship Wrestling merged with the Memphis, Tennessee-based Continental Wrestling Association to form the United States Wrestling Association. However, due to disputes with CWA owner Jerry Jarrett, WCCW was pulled out of the USWA in 1990. Adkisson was ultimately unable to resurrect the promotion on its own, consequently shutting it down later in the year. He went on to wrestle in some independent promotions, as well as a WWF dark match. From 1991 to 1995, Adkisson competed in Mexico's Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre. He formally retired after that.

In 2005, Adkisson appeared on "WWE Raw" alongside various other WWE Hall of Famers. During the show, he used the legendary Iron Claw on Rob Conway, sending the audience wild. In early 2006, Adkisson and his son Ross appeared on a local wrestling card in Longview, Texas. Later, in 2014, he accompanied Ross and his other son Marshall in a tag team match at Total Nonstop Action Wrestling's Slammiversary XII. Adkisson would go on to appear with his sons again in matches in 2017, 2023, and 2024. In the lattermost year, they won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship at All Elite Wrestling's Battle of the Belts XI.

In the Media

As part of his wrestling family, Adkisson has been featured in such documentary films as "The Triumph and Tragedy of World Class" and "The Most Powerful Families in Wrestling," both produced by WWE. In 2023, he and his wrestling family were the subjects of Sean Durkin's biopic film "The Iron Claw," in which he was portrayed by Zac Efron.

Personal Life

With his wife Pam, whom he married in 1980, Adkisson has four children, including professional wrestlers Marshall and Ross. He lives with his wife in Hawaii, where they run a family investment business. Adkisson also does commercial real estate and owns K.R. Adkisson Enterprises.