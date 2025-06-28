What is Jessie Godderz's Net Worth?

Jessie Godderz is a professional wrestler and television personality who has a net worth of $400 thousand. Jessie Godderz competes for Ohio Valley Wrestling. A two-time OVW National Heavyweight Champion and seven-time OVW Southern Tag Team Champion, he is also a former two-time TNA World Tag Team Champion in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. Beyond wrestling, Godderz competed on the reality television competition shows "Big Brother" and "House of Villains."

Early Life

Jessie Godderz was born on April 23, 1986 in Mason City, Iowa and raised on a farm in Rudd. At the age of 19, he worked as a conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad. Godderz went on to become a professional bodybuilder with the World Natural Body Building Federation.

Big Brother

Godderz first gained widespread recognition in 2008, when he competed as a HouseGuest in the tenth season of the reality television competition show "Big Brother." He was ultimately evicted in Week 4 by a 4-3 vote. Godderz showed up briefly later in the season as part of a luxury competition. In 2009, he returned to "Big Brother" to compete in the eleventh season. This time, Godderz was evicted in Week 5 by a vote of 3-2. As a result, he became the first member of the Jury. Since his time as a HouseGuest, Godderz has come back to the "Big Brother" house for a number of surprise visits. He appeared on "Big Brother 12," "Big Brother 13," "Big Brother 14," "Big Brother 17," "Big Brother 18," "Big Brother 19," "Celebrity Big Brother," and "Big Brother 20."

Professional Wrestling

Godderz made his professional debut as a wrestler in 2010 with the Canada-based promotion WFX Wrestling. He appeared on the promotion's weekly television show "WFX Overload." In 2011, Godderz signed with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and was sent to the promotion's developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling. Early the next year, he won his first OVW Southern Tag Team Championship, with Marcus Anthony. Godderz won his second with Rob Terry and Rudy Switchblade the following month. He went on to win a total of seven OVW Southern Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, from 2012 to 2013, Godderz teamed up with Tara as her "Hollywood boyfriend." After that, from 2013 to 2015, he allied with Robbie E. Godderz and Robbie E formed a stable called the BroMans, and in October of 2013 they defeated James Storm and Gunner to win the TNA World Tag Team Championship. The BroMans went on to defend their title in a rematch with Storm and Gunner on Halloween. They eventually lost the title to the Wolves in February of 2014. However, the BroMans regained the title in early March. Toward the end of April, they lost it again to the Wolves. After getting into a brawl with Robbie E in the spring of 2015, Godderz left the BroMans. A year later, the BroMans reunited to face Beer Money, Inc. for the Impact World Tag Team Championship; ultimately, they lost. A week later, they defeated Eric Young and Bram on "Impact Wrestling."

In mid-2017, Godderz left Impact Wrestling. Later in the year, he moved to the independent circuit, where he teamed up with fellow former "Big Brother" contestant Austin Matelson. The pair defeated Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas in a match for Bar Wrestling. In 2018, Godderz made his debut for Lucha Underground on the premiere of the fourth season of the promotion's eponymous television series. The following year, he returned to Ohio Valley Wrestling and won the OVW Television Championship. Just two days later, however, he lost the title to Drew Hernandez. Godderz reached a career peak in 2020, when he won a 21-man rumble match to claim the inaugural OVW National Heavyweight Championship. In 2021, teaming with Tony Gunn under the name the Pec-TacularGunns, he won the OVW Tag Team Championship by defeating the Tate Twins. Over a month later, the Tate Twins regained the Championship. Later, in March of 2022, Godderz's 522-day reign as OVW National Heavyweight Champion came to an end with a loss to Mahabali Shera. In May, he and Gunn regained the OVW Tag Team Championship, only to vacate it a week later. Godderz went on to win his second OVW National Heavyweight Championship in early 2023; he would go on to lose the title at the end of the year to EC3.

Other Appearances

Among his other appearances, Godderz appeared on the MTV dating game shows "Next" and "Exposed" in 2005 and 2007, respectively, and competed in the second season of the E! reality competition series "House of Villains" in 2024. He finished in third place on "House of Villains," behind Wes Bergmann and winner Safaree Samuels. Elsewhere, Godderz played the character Dylan Buckwald on the soap opera "Tainted Dreams," which aired from 2013 to 2017.

Personal Life

Godderz has four children.