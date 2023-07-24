Goldust net worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Wrestlers Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Apr 11, 1969 (54 years old) Place of Birth: Austin Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 5 in (1.98 m) Profession: Wrestler Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Goldust's Net Worth

What is Goldust's net worth?

Goldust is an American professional wrestler who has a net worth of $3 million.

Also known as Dustin Rhodes, he is the son of wrestler Dusty Rhodes and the brother of wrestler Cody Rhodes.

Goldust is best known for his multiple WWF/WWE tenures from 1995 to 2019. He has also appeared with the promotions WCW, TNA, and AEW, among others. The winner of over 20 championships, Rhodes was a two-time WCW US Heavyweight Champion and a nine-time WWE Hardcore Champion.

Early Life

Dustin Rhodes was born as Dustin Runnels on April 11, 1969 in Dallas, Texas to Sandra and Virgil Runnels. His father is better known as WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. He has two sisters named Kristin and Teil, as well as a half-brother named Cody, who also became a professional wrestler.

Career Beginnings

Rhodes kicked off his professional wrestling career with the Tampa-based Championship Wrestling from Florida in 1988. In his debut, he beat Bob Cook. Rhodes won the NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship in 1989, holding it for a month.

World Champions Wrestling, 1988-1989

Rhodes made his WCW debut in late 1988. His first stint with the promotion lasted only a few months into 1989, ending with his win over Trent Knight in Walterboro, South Carolina in late February.

World Wrestling Federation, 1990-1991

After fighting with All Japan Pro Wrestling and the United States Wrestling Association, Rhodes made his debut in the World Wrestling Federation in late 1990. His first match was against Paul Diamond. Following his tag-team loss to Ted DiBiase and Virgil in early 1991, Rhodes left WWF.

WCW, 1991-1995

In February of 1991, Rhodes returned to WCW. He went on to have feuds with Larry Zbyszko and Terrence Taylor. Later in the year, Rhodes formed a tag team with Barry Windham. When Windham was injured prior to their title shot, Rhodes teamed up with Ricky Steamboat and won the WCW World Tag Team Championship. The pair lost the title in early 1992. Rhodes regained the title, this time with Windham, in September, before losing it again in November. In early 1993, he beat his former partner Ricky Steamboat to win the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship. Rhodes successfully defended the title against Maxx Payne. He went on to claim his second US Heavyweight Championship by beating Rick Rude. In 1994, Rhodes began feuds with Bunkhouse Buck and Col. Robert Parker.

WWF, 1995-1999

Rhodes returned to WWF in the summer of 1995 under the ring name Goldust, at the time a villainous character. Goldust frequently performed salacious and seductive mind games to upset and confound his opponents. His tactics included groping, intense physical affection, and self-caressing. Overall, Goldust was depicted as a drag queen obsessed with cinema and gold items, specifically the Oscar statuette. After defeating Marty Jannetty and Bam Bam Bigelow, Goldust began feuding with Razor Ramon, whom he stalked in late 1995. The rivalry culminated with Goldust defeating Ramon for the Intercontinental Championship in early 1996. In the match, he was joined by his valet Marlena, making her debut. Goldust successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Savio Vega and the Ultimate Warrior before losing it to Ahmed Johnson in the summer of 1996. He subsequently had feuds with Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Brian Pillman, Vader, and Val Venis, among others. In 1999, Rhodes won the Intercontinental Championship again, this time by beating Road Dogg. He lost it two weeks later to the Godfather.

WCW, 1999-2001

In late 1999, Rhodes returned to WCW for the second time. He began wrestling as "The American Nightmare" Dustin Rhodes, a reference to his father's ring name "The American Dream." As the character, he had feuds with Jeff Jarrett, Terry Funk, and Ric Flair. In March of 2001, Rhodes wrestled in the final WCW pay-per-view; the promotion was subsequently acquired by WWF.

Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling

After leaving WCW, Rhodes began wrestling for his father's newly created Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling. He won the promotion's Heavyweight Championship, but vacated the title immediately after it was confirmed he was returning to WWF.

WWF/WWE, 2001-2003

Rhodes re-signed with WWF in late 2001 and went on to bring back his Goldust character. Following a loss to Rob Van Dam, he moved to the hardcore division and proceeded to win nine Hardcore Championships. After WWF was renamed WWE and its roster was divided into the Raw and SmackDown brands, Goldust was assigned to Raw. There, he formed a tag team with Booker T., winning the World Tag Team Championship before being forced to part ways in early 2003. Subsequently, Goldust contracted a stutter and symptoms reminiscent of Tourette's.

WWE, 2005-2006 and 2008-2012

After spending some time on the independent circuit and in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, Rhodes made his third return to WWE in 2005. He was released from his contract in mid-2006 for no-showing an appearance. Rhodes subsequently went back to the independent circuit, and then returned to Japan. In 2007, he returned to Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, and in 2008 briefly returned to the independent circuit again. Rhodes then made his fourth return to WWE under his Goldust persona, and teamed up with Hornswoggle. The team was split up in 2009 when Goldust was traded to the ECW brand, where he teamed up with Yoshi Tatsu. In 2010, Goldust joined the SmackDown brand, but was shortly after drafted back to Raw. After undergoing surgery for a shoulder injury late in the year, Rhodes began working backstage for WWE as a producer. He made some appearances on "Raw" after that, and then left WWE in May of 2012.

WWE, 2013-2019

Following another stint back on the independent circuit, Rhodes made his fifth return to WWE in early 2013 as Goldust. With his half-brother Cody, he won the Tag Team Championship, his first WWE title in close to 11 years. The brothers successfully defended the title against the Usos, Rollins and Reigns, Curtis Axel and Ryback, the Real Americans, and Big Show and Rey Mysterio before losing it to New Age Outlaws. Goldust split from Cody in June due to mounting losses. However, Cody soon returned as the persona Stardust. With Stardust, Goldust won the WWE Tag Team Championship by once again defeating the Usos. They eventually lost the title to the Miz and Damien Mizdow. In early 2015, Stardust turned on Goldust. The next year, Goldust formed a team with R-Truth called the Golden Truth. The team competed until May of 2017, when it was broken up due to Goldust's heel turn. In July, Goldust defeated R-Truth to end their feud. He continued wrestling until his WWE contract expired in the spring of 2019.

All Elite Wrestling

Rhodes joined All Elite Wrestling after leaving WWE, and faced his half-brother Cody at Double or Nothing. In August of 2019, he signed a multi-year deal with AEW as both a wrestler and coach.

Personal Life

In 1993, Rhodes married Terri Boatright, a fellow professional wrestler. The couple had a daughter named Dakota before divorcing in 1999. Rhodes went on to marry Milena Martelloni in late 2002; they divorced the next year. He wed his third wife, Ta-rel Marie Roche, in the summer of 2012. Rhodes discusses some of his relationships in his 2010 autobiography "Cross Rhodes: Goldust, Out of the Darkness."