What is Edge's Net Worth?

Edge is a retired Canadian professional wrestler and actor who has a net worth of $8 million. Edge earned his net worth by being a professional wrestler who won over 30 championships including 11 world championships and five Intercontinental Championships during his time in the WWF/WWE.

Early Life

Adam Joseph Copeland was born on October 30, 1973, in Orangeville, Ontario, to a single mother who worked two jobs to support him. He has never met his father nor seen a picture of him.

Watching his favorite wrestlers Curt Henning, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels and Bret Hit Man Hart as a teenager, Edge knew wrestling is his calling from an early age. Initially, he was trained by former professionals in the field Ron Hutchinson and Sweet Daddy Siki. But he momentarily put his wrestling aspirations aside to help his mother pay the bills by working numerous jobs. After receiving a diploma in radio broadcasting from Humber College, he resumed his training.

Wrestling Career

In the 1990s, he started his professional career wrestling mainly in North American independent promotions. These included contesting in singles and tag team competition, the latter with Christian, Edge's storyline brother. It was in 1997 when he signed a developmental deal with the WWF and started competing for the company later that year. Next June, he made his televised debut under the ring name Edge. Two years later, he was the winner of the WWF Intercontinental Championship at a house show in Toronto and thus made it his first title reign with the company. Along with Christian, Edge went on to win the WWF Tag Team Championship seven times.

On the whole, Edge has won 31 championships in WWE, including 11 world championships, 5 Intercontinental Championships, 14 world tag team championships and a United States Championship. In addition, Edge turned out the winner at the 2001 King of the Ring tournament, as well as being the first Mr. Money in the Bank in 2005 and 2007. This made Copeland one of the three wrestlers (along with Kurt Angle and Big Show) to have held every currently active male Championship in WWE.

Edge was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in March of 2012.

Other Ventures

Apart from wrestling, he has appeared on the big screen, starring in the 2000 fantasy film "Highlander: Endgame" and WWE Studios' "Bending the Rules" and also making guest appearances on TV shows like "The Weakest Link," "Mind of Mencia," "Deal or No Deal," "Haven," and "MADtv." More recently, he has appeared in History Channel's "Vikings" and played the role of Ares in the 2022 Disney+ series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians."

He released his autobiography, "Adam Copeland on Edge" in November 2004.

Personal Life

Edge married Alannah Morley, the sister of wrestler Val Venis, in 2001. They divorced in 2004. He then married Lisa Ortiz in October 2004. Soon after, he began an affair with wrestler Lita. Edge and Ortiz divorced in November 2005. Edge and wrestler Beth Phoenix had a daughter named Lyric in December 2013 and a second daughter named Ruby in May 2016. Edge and Phoenix married on his birthday in 2016.

In 2007, Edge was named in a Sports Illustrated investigation as one of the 10 wrestlers found to have purchased steroids and other drugs from an online pharmacy in violation of WWE's guidelines. Copeland says he took hGH to speed up his return from a spinal fusion neck surgery.

Real Estate

In July 2009 Edge paid $1.4 million for a 4-acre property in Asheville, North Carolina. The property features a 4,000 square foot log cabin mansion. Today the property is worth around $3 million.