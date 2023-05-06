Diamond Dallas Page Net Worth

What is Diamond Dallas Page's net worth?

Diamond Dallas Page is a retired American professional wrestler, motivational speaker, author and yoga entrepreneur who has a net worth of $10 million.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Wrestlers Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Apr 5, 1956 (67 years old) Place of Birth: Point Pleasant Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m) Profession: Wrestler, Actor, Fitness professional Nationality: United States of America

Diamond Dallas Page competed in various mainstream wrestling promotions from 1991 to 2020. He spent half of that time in WCW, where he was a three-time World Heavyweight Champion, two-time United States Heavyweight Champion, and four-time World Tag Team Champion. Page later became a WWF European Champion and World Tag Team Champion.

DDP Yoga

Dallas has released a series of videos and books called "Yoga for Regular Guys", later re-branded as "DDP Yoga".

He found yoga while recovering from spine surgery in 1998.

In 2014, Dallas appeared on ABC's "Shark Tank" seeking a $200,000 investment for a 5% stake in the company. He claimed that in the year prior to his appearance the company generated $800,000 worth in profits. His plan was to use the money to develop a mobile app.

One of the Sharks offered to give him $200,000 for 50% of the company, which Dallas declined. He ultimately walked away without accepting an offer but within six days of the show's airing he reportedly sold $1 million worth of product.

"Diamond Cutter" Hand Gesture

Dallas has sued a number of parties over his trademark "Diamond Cutter" hand gesture. In 2005 he reached an undisclosed settlement with Jay-Z over the rapper's usage of the trademark gesture in concerts and album covers.

Early Life and Education

Diamond Dallas Page, whose real name is Page Falkinburg Jr., was born on April 5, 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey as the eldest of three children of Sylvia and Page Sr. His siblings are Rory and Sally. When Falkinburg was young, his parents divorced, and he was subsequently raised by his father until he was eight. He then lived with his grandmother. As a teenager, Falkinburg was educated at St. Joseph's High School and Point Pleasant Borough High School. At the latter, he was a star basketball player. Falkinburg went on to attend Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina, but ultimately dropped out.

American Wrestling Association

Page entered the wrestling business in 1988 as a manager in the American Wrestling Association. He handled Paul Diamond and Pat Tanaka, who together formed Badd Company and won the AWA World Tag Team Championship. Page also managed such wrestlers as Colonel DeBeers, Madusa Miceli, and Curt Hennig, who became part of his vaunted "Diamond Exchange" stable. He ultimately worked in the AWA for nine months.

Professional Wrestling Federation

After doing color commentary for the Professional Wrestling Federation, Page appeared in his first professional match for the promotion in 1989. He remained with the PWF until 1991.

World Championship Wrestling

In early 1991, Page joined World Championship Wrestling as the manager of the Fabulous Freebirds, composed of Jimmy Garvin and Michael P.S. Hayes. Not long after that, he introduced his stable known as the "Diamond Dolls." Page went on to debut as a wrestler in WCW in August, losing to Tom Zenk. He subsequently did color commentary for the promotion before returning to the ring in November to team with the Diamond Studd. Although he and Studd scored some victories early on, Page would struggle throughout much of the early 1990s, losing to such wrestlers as Ron Simmons, the Steiner Brothers, Van Hammer, Nikita Koloff, Big Josh, and Scott D'Amore. Finally, in 1995 at Fall Brawl, Page won his first championship by defeating Renegade for the WCW World Television Championship. He soon began a vicious feud with the New World Order. Page had a breakthrough in 1997 when he won the United States Heavyweight Championship by defeating Curt Hennig. However, he lost the title to Raven at Spring Stampede the next year. Also in 1998, Page fought a memorable match against the undefeated Goldberg at Halloween Havoc.

At Spring Stampede in April of 1999, Page became the WCW World Heavyweight Champion. Later that month, he lost and regained the title within the span of two hours, first losing to Sting and then beating Nash. In May, Page teamed with Bam Bam Bigelow and won the WCW World Tag Team Championship. The two were soon joined by Chris Kanyon to become the "Jersey Triad." After the group broke up, Page began feuding with Hulk Hogan again, and then with Bigelow and Kanyon. With WCW under new management in 2000, Page earned a shot at the vacant WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Ultimately, he lost to Jeff Jarrett at Spring Stampede. However, Page came back strong in a steel cage match to defeat Jarrett and take the title for himself. He went on to lose the title three days later to David Arquette. Page subsequently got into a feud with Mike Awesome. In late 2000, Page formed a tag team with Kevin Nash called the Insiders, and proceeded to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship against Perfect Event. Page started feuding with Scott Steiner again after that, and had his final WCW match against him at Greed.

World Wrestling Federation

In 2001, WCW was purchased by WWF owner Vince McMahon. As a result, Page signed with the WWF and made his debut on "Raw," appearing as the stalker of the Undertaker's wife Sara. At the Invasion pay-per-view the next month, he formed Team Alliance and defeated Team WWF. Page later reunited with Chris Kanyon to win the WWF Tag Team Championship against the Acolytes Protection Agency. However, he suffered a brutal defeat not long after that at the hands of the Undertaker and Kane. In early 2002, Page became the WWF European Champion by defeating Christian. After successfully defending his title against Christian, he lost it to William Regal on an episode of "SmackDown!" Subsequently, Page was drafted to the SmackDown! brand. On an April episode, he suffered a serious neck injury during a match with Hardcore Holly, and a couple months later announced his retirement.

Later Wrestling Years, 2004-2020

Page returned to wrestling in 2004. After wrestling for a number of independent promotions, he signed with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. Page had a feud with Raven during his time in TNA, and formed a tag team with Monty Brown. Following his departure from TNA in 2005, Page went back to the independent circuit. He remained there until 2011, when he began appearing in WWE events. In 2017, Page was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. In his final years as a professional wrestler from 2019 to 2020, he fought for All Elite Wrestling.

Film Career

Beyond his wrestling career, Page has also acted in many films. His credits include "The Devil's Rejects," "Hood of Horror," "Splinter," "Pizza Man," "Vengeance," "The Bet," and "High Heat."

Personal Life

Page married his first wife, Kimberly, in late 1991; they divorced in 2005. A decade later, Page wed Brenda Nair, whom he eventually divorced in 2020. The year after that, he married Payge McMahon. Page has two daughters named Brittany and Kimberly and two step-daughters named Lexy and Rachel.