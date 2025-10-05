What is Colt Cabana's net worth?

Scott Colton, aka Colt Cabana, is an American professional wrestler who has a net worth of $3 million. With a career defined by charisma, creativity, and perseverance, Colt Cabana built a reputation as one of wrestling's most versatile performers. Known for his comedic timing inside the ring and his entrepreneurial spirit outside it, he has competed in promotions around the world, including Ring of Honor (ROH), New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), and All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Beyond wrestling, Cabana became a pioneer in athlete-driven media through his groundbreaking podcast "The Art of Wrestling," which gave fans unprecedented access to the personal stories behind the performers. His work helped redefine how wrestlers connect with their audiences and demonstrated the power of authenticity in sports entertainment.

Early Life

Colt Cabana was born Scott Colton on May 6, 1980, in Deerfield, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Raised in a Jewish household, he developed a passion for wrestling early, watching World Wrestling Federation (WWF) broadcasts throughout his childhood. He attended Western Michigan University, where he played on the football team and earned a degree in business marketing. After college, he began pursuing professional wrestling seriously, training under the guidance of Ace Steel and Danny Dominion at the Steel Dominion wrestling school—an institution that also produced future stars such as CM Punk.

Independent Circuit Success

Cabana made his professional wrestling debut in 1999 and quickly became a standout in the Midwest independent scene. Known for his quick wit, improvisational humor, and crowd interaction, he carved out a niche as one of wrestling's most entertaining and relatable performers. He joined Ring of Honor (ROH) in 2002, where his comedic partnership and later rivalry with CM Punk became central to the company's early storylines. Together, they formed the Second City Saints alongside Ace Steel, helping ROH earn critical acclaim as a proving ground for top-tier wrestling talent.

Throughout the 2000s, Cabana's career took him across the globe. He wrestled extensively in the United Kingdom for promotions like 1PW and IPW:UK, and in Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH, where he earned respect for his technical ability and versatility. Despite his reputation as a comedic performer, Cabana also demonstrated impressive mat skills, capable of shifting from slapstick humor to serious in-ring storytelling when the situation demanded.

WWE and Return to the Independents

In 2007, Colt Cabana signed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), joining its developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), under the ring name Scotty Goldman. He made his main roster debut on "SmackDown" in 2008, but his run with the company was brief, ending in early 2009. Although his time in WWE was short-lived, Cabana often joked about it later, using his trademark humor to turn the setback into a recurring part of his comedy act.

Following his release, Cabana returned to the independent circuit with renewed energy. He wrestled for Chikara, ROH, and countless smaller promotions, becoming a beloved figure in indie wrestling. His unique blend of comedy, athleticism, and fan engagement made him a must-see attraction wherever he appeared. He also began experimenting with self-promotion and digital media, selling his own merchandise, booking his appearances directly, and managing his career independently—an approach that would become a blueprint for many modern wrestlers.

The Art of Wrestling

In 2010, Cabana launched "The Art of Wrestling," a groundbreaking podcast that featured candid interviews with fellow wrestlers about their lives inside and outside the ring. Recorded largely in Cabana's apartment or backstage at shows, the series offered a level of honesty and accessibility that was rare in professional wrestling at the time. Guests included stars like CM Punk, Mick Foley, Chris Jericho, and many others.

The podcast's success helped build a new relationship between wrestlers and their fans, paving the way for other wrestling personalities to create their own media projects. Cabana's influence extended far beyond his matches; he was one of the first wrestlers to prove that creative control and direct connection with fans could sustain a career outside major corporations.

Later Career and AEW

Cabana continued to thrive as both a performer and creator throughout the 2010s. He remained a fixture on the independent circuit while also appearing in ROH, NJPW, and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). In 2020, he signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where he became part of the Dark Order faction, appearing regularly on "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Dark." His association with AEW reunited him with longtime friend (and sometimes rival) CM Punk, though reports of tension between the two became a topic of fan speculation in later years.

Legacy

Colt Cabana's impact on professional wrestling extends beyond his in-ring achievements. He helped redefine what an independent wrestler could be—self-managed, self-promoted, and directly connected to their fan base. His innovation in podcasting and digital engagement inspired an entire generation of wrestlers to take ownership of their narratives.

With over two decades in the industry, Cabana remains a respected veteran whose humor, creativity, and authenticity have left an indelible mark on professional wrestling. Whether in a packed arena or behind a microphone, Colt Cabana has shown that success in wrestling isn't just about winning titles—it's about connecting with people, making them laugh, and reminding them why they fell in love with the sport in the first place.