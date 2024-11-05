What is Charlotte Flair's Net Worth?

Charlotte Flair is an American professional wrestler who has a net worth of $1 million. Charlotte Flair is best known as the daughter of professional wrestler Ric Flair and as the multi-title women's wrestling champion for numerous World Wrestling Entertainment events, such as WrestleMania, SmackDown, NXT, and Raw – setting new records for the WWE. The second woman in the history of the WWE to hold seven championship titles at once, she spends her time away from wrestling, appearing in movies and on television, writing books, and designing jewelry.

Early Years

Ashley Elizabeth Flair, professionally known as Charlotte Flair, was born on April 5, 1986, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Elizabeth Harrell and professional wrestler Ric Flair. She attended Providence High School – a public school located in Charlotte, where she was team captain of the volleyball team, winning two NCHSAA 4 A-State championships as well as Player of the Year for the 2004-2005 season.

She later enrolled at Appalachian State University – a public university in Boone, North Carolina – and then transferred to North Carolina State University – a public land grant research university in Raleigh – majoring in public relations. In college, she played volleyball during the 2005 and 2006 seasons. In 2008, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Professional Wrestling

Charlotte Flair first appeared in the professional wrestling ring in 1993, alongside her famous father during the World Championship Wrestling pay-per-view special "Starcade '93: 10th Anniversary."

On May 17, 2012, she contracted with World Wrestling Entertainment and began training under Bradley "Lodi" Cain. Flair began using the first name "Charlotte" professionally and appeared in her first televised match on July 17, 2013, against professional wrestler Pamela "Bayley" Martinez. She defeated Bayley – who she later teamed up with to defeat Zivile "Aksana" Raudoniene and Victoria "Alicia Fox" Crawford on an episode of NXT – the WWE's professional wrestling television program. Feuds and alliances eventually formed between Flair and the other professional female wrestlers on NXT, including Saraya "Paige" Bevis, Natalie "Natalya" Neidhart-Wilson, Santana Garrett, Mercedes "Sasha Banks" Kaestner-Varnado, Danielle "Summer Rae" Moinet, and Alexis "Alexa Bliss" Cabrera.

In 2014, Flair competed in the NXT Women's Championship tournament, winning her first championship in the WWE. She lost the title 258 days later to Sasha Banks. On July 19, she defeated Sasha Banks and Brianna "Brie Bella" Danielson in a triple threat match on Flair's WWE pay-per-view debut. Two months later, she defeated Brie Bella's twin sister – Stephanie "Nikki Bella" Garcia-Colace – to win the Divas Championship. Storylines on NXT involved Flair developing villainous traits, pretending to have injuries, and accepting help from her famous father. On April 3, 2016, she defeated Sasha Banks and Beck Lynch to become the inaugural champion of the WWE Women's Championship – a title she lost to Banks 113 days later but regained during that year's SummerSlam event.

Flair's first pay-per-view loss occurred on March 5, 2017 after sixteen victories when she was defeated by Bayley. Later in September, she won a four-way match and became a contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship. On November 14, she defeated Natalya and became the first to collectively win the WWE Divas Championship, the NXT Women's Championship, the Raw Championship, and the SmackDown Women's Championship. Later that year, she won a title match against Kanako "Asuka" Urai at WrestleMania 34, eventually becoming the second woman in WWE history to hold seven women's championships.

In 2018, she defeated Bayley on pay-per-view's "Hell in a Cell" event, winning her fifth SmackDown Women's Championship. The following year, she lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship – in which she partnered with Becky Lynch – to Asuka and Kairi Sane.

On January 26, 2020, Flair won the Royal Rumble match and, on April 5, won her second NXT Women's Championship. Later in the year, she took time off to undergo surgery for breast implants. The next year, a positive Covid test prevented her from taking part in WrestleMania 37 and removed her chance to become champion of the event.

In 2021, Flair became the SmackDown Women's Champion for the second time. The following year, she took time off from wrestling to exchange wedding vows with professional Mexican wrestler Manuel "Andrade" Oropeza and embark on married life. She returned to the ring seven months later to challenge Daria "Sonya Deville" Berenato, Ronda Rousey, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, and Bianca Belair. She went on to win her 17th championship before suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament, a torn medial collateral ligament, and a torn meniscus on December 8, 2023. Because the injury required a healing time of nine months, she would be forced to miss WrestleMania XL.

Magazine Appearances

Charlotte Flair appeared in the January 2016 issue of American fitness and bodybuilding magazine Muscle & Fitness. The following year, she was ranked 29th on the list of 50 fittest women athletes of the year by American sports magazine Sports Illustrated. In June of 2018, she appeared in the Body Issue of ESPN: The Magazine.

Video Games

Charlotte Flair is a playable character in several WWE video games, including WWE 2K17 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

Authorship

Charlotte co-wrote the book "Second Nature" The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte" with her father. In the book, she accuses her former husband, Riki Johnson, of domestic assault. Johnson later filed a suit against the authors for making alleged defamatory statements.

Film & Television

In 2017, Charlotte made her film debut playing Heather Rockrear in the American made-for-television comedy "Psych: The Movie." In 2021, she appeared as her wrestling persona on an episode of the American television sitcom "Punky Brewster."

Legal Trouble

On September 5, 2008, Charlotte Flair was arrested in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, for assaulting a police officer who responded to a fight involving her father and her boyfriend. She was sentenced to probation and a $200 fine.

Personal Life

Charlotte married Riki Johnson in May of 2010. They divorced in 2013. Later that year, she married English wrestler Thomas "Bram" Latimer. They divorced in 2015. She began dating professional Mexican wrestler Manuel "Andrade" Oropeza in 2019. They got engaged on January 1, 2020, and married on May 27, 2022, in Mexico.