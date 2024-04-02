What is Bianca Belair's Net Worth?

Bianca Belair is an American professional wrestler and fitness and figure competitor who has a net worth of $4 million. Bianca Belair began her professional wrestling career in 2016 and is one of two women to win at a WrestleMania main event. She holds a 420-day reign as Raw Women's Champion, the longest in the championship's history.

Early Life

Bianca Belair was born on April 9, 1989, in Knoxville, Tennessee, and was given the name Bianca Nicole Blair. Her father was in a band called Blair Brothers and her grandfather had been a professor and chairman of biochemistry at Meharry Medical College. She attended Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, where she was a track and field athlete. She continued participating in track and field as a college athlete at three different universities – the University of South Carolina, Texas A&M University, and the University of Tennessee. She was named an All-SEC and All-American at the University of Tennessee and was named to the SEC's honor roll in 2011 and 2012.

Career

After finishing her university career, Belair became a CrossFit competitor and powerlifter. She was progressing in the sport until she had to abandon her CrossFit career due to intercostal chondritis, which she attributed to overtraining.

Shortly after the end of her CrossFit career, Belair entered her information into the WWE prospects database on a whim. Two weeks later, she received an invitation to try out for the WWE and did well enough to land a contract with NXT, the WWE's developmental brand, in April 2016. She made her first appearance during an in-ring segment at an NXT live event in June as Binky Blair. In May 2017, she made her television debut under the ring name Bianca Belair, taking part in a battle royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship. She was eliminated by Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. She then participated in the Mae Young Classic, defeating Sage Beckett in the first round before being eliminated in the second round by Kairi Sane.

In January 2018, Belair began an undefeated streak by defeating various competitors like Lacey Evans, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Deonna Purrazzo. In April of that year, she made her WrestleMania debut by participating in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. However, she was eliminated by Becky Lynch. In January 2019, she ended her undefeated streak at 367 days after she unsuccessfully challenged Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship. In January 2020, she entered her first women's Royal Rumble match and eliminated a record eight other wrestlers before she was eliminated by Charlotte Flair. A month later, she competed in her final match in NXT, in which she again lost to Flair.

Belair made her main roster WWE debut at WrestleMania 36 and established herself as a member of the Raw roster. As part of the 2020 Draft, she was drafted to the SmackDown brand. In an October 2020 episode of SmackDown, she defeated Billie Kay and Natalya in a triple threat match to qualify for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series but she was later ultimately eliminated. In January 2021, Belair won the Royal Rumble match by eliminating Rhea Ripley, becoming the second-ever Black superstar to achieve this feat in WWE history after The Rock. At Elimination Chamber on February 21, she and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks failed to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

On the following episode of "SmackDown," Belair challenged Banks to a title match at WrestleMania 37. On the first night of WrestleMania, Belair defeated Banks in the main event to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, making her first title in her career. She then retained the title against Bayley at WrestleMania Backlash and at Hell in a Cell. At SummerSlam in August, Belair was scheduled to defend her title against Sasha Banks, but Banks ultimately could not compete. She was replaced by Carmella, who was then attacked by Becky Lynch. Lynch then challenged Belair for the title. Belair accepted and lost the title in only 26 seconds.

The following year, her feud with Lynch continued. After winning the Elimination Chamber match in February, Belair became the number one contender for Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. On the first night of the event, Belair defeated Lynch to win the Raw Women's Championship. She retained her title against WWE official Sonya Deville on an episode of "Raw" a few months later. Belair would go on to retain the title for a record-breaking 420 days. She finally lost at Night of Champions in May 2023 to Asuka.

However, Belair regained the title by defeating Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match to win her second WWE Women's Championship. Then, just minutes later, she lost the title to Iyo Sky, making her second reign the shortest reign in history. In January 2024, Belair competed in the Royal Rumble and eliminated Jordynne Grace before being eliminated herself by Bayley.

Generally, Belair is known for her powerhouse wrestling style and is noted for her strength. She often uses the nickname "The EST of WWE," which she describes as being "the fastest, the strongest, the quickest, the roughest, and the toughest – emphasis on the 'est'."

Personal Life

On June 9, 2017, Belair announced she was engaged to fellow professional wrestler Kenneth Crawford, better known as Montez Ford. They married one year later. She became a stepmother to Crawford's two children from a previous relationship.