What is Becky Lynch's Net Worth?

Becky Lynch is an Irish-American professional wrestler who has a net worth of $4 million. Becky Lynch is best known for her time in WWE, which she joined in 2013. In 2016, she became the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion, and in 2023 she became the sixth woman in WWE to become a Women's Grand Slam Champion. Previously, Lynch competed in Extreme Canadian Championship Wrestling, where she was the inaugural SuperGirls Champion.

Early Life and Education

Becky Lynch, whose real name is Rebecca Quin, was born on January 30, 1987 in Limerick, Ireland and raised in Dublin. When she was still a baby, her parents separated; her father later came back when she was four. Quin's mother eventually found a new partner, and the family moved to suburban Bayside. With her brother Richy, Quin began watching professional wrestling early in life. She also participated in basketball, swimming, and horse riding. For her higher education, she went to University College Dublin, but dropped out.

Independent Wrestling Circuit

In 2002, Quin started training alongside her brother at a wrestling school in Ireland. She went on to make her professional wrestling debut later in the year, using the ring name Rebecca Knox. Early in her career, she teamed with her brother in mixed tag team matches. In 2005, Quin joined Extreme Canadian Championship Wrestling, and soon became the inaugural SuperGirls Champion. She successfully defended her title until losing it to Lisa Moretti in the spring of 2006. Meanwhile, Quin participated in such promotions as All Pro Wrestling and Shimmer Women Athletes. Things were going well until September of 2006, when she sustained a serious head injury while wrestling in Germany. As a result, Quin seldom wrestled for the next six years, save for a few appearances in the Irish promotion Fight Factory Pro Wrestling.

WWE, 2013-2018

In 2013, Quin signed a two-year developmental deal with WWE and joined the promotion's developmental territory NXT. She subsequently adopted the ring name Becky Lynch. In June of 2014, she made her televised in-ring debut in a victory over Summer Rae. The next year, Lynch was promoted to the main roster of WWE, and in 2016 she became the first woman drafted to the SmackDown brand. In her first match as part of the brand, Lynch defeated Natalya. A little later, in September of 2016 at Backlash, Lynch won a six-pack elimination challenge to become the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion. She held the title for 84 days until losing it to Alexa Bliss in a tables match.

Starting at SummerSlam in 2018, Lynch transitioned into a more aggressive character. After losing her title match to Charlotte Flair, she attacked Flair and turned heel. A couple of days later, on "SmackDown," Lynch lambasted the audience while presenting herself as a mistreated underdog. Her feud with Flair resulted in a title match at Hell in a Cell, which Lynch won; this gave her her second SmackDown Women's Championship. She went on to successfully defend her title against Flair at both Super Show-Down and Evolution. During this time, Lynch dubbed herself 'The Man,' and was propelled to a new level of fame as she began feuding with Ronda Rousey. At the end of 2018, at TLC, Lynch lost her title to Asuka.

WWE, 2019-2024

In 2019, after winning a Royal Rumble match, Lynch won both the Raw Women's Championship and the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35. This made her the first woman ever to hold both titles at the same time. Although Lynch lost the SmackDown title a month later, she continued defending her Raw title, in the process setting the record for the longest reign as Raw Women's Champion, at 399 days. Her reign ended in the spring of 2020 when she went on a hiatus due to her pregnancy.

Following a 15-month hiatus, Lynch returned to SummerSlam in 2021 and defeated Bianca Belair to win her fourth SmackDown Women's Championship. After winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in early 2023, Lynch became the sixth woman ever to win the WWE Women's Triple Crown. Later in the year, she won the NXT Women's Championship, making her the sixth WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion. Lynch retained the title for 42 days before losing it to Lyra Valkyria. In 2024, she became a seven-time Women's World Champion when she won a 14-woman Battle Royal on "Raw." Her reign lasted for 33 days.

Other Media Appearances

Among her other appearances in the media, Lynch starred alongside other WWE wrestlers in the 2018 action film "The Marine 6: Close Quarters." Later, in 2022, she portrayed singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper on the television sitcom "Young Rock." Elsewhere on television, Lynch has competed on such game shows as "Weakest Link," "Celebrity Family Feud," and "Celebrity Jeopardy!"

Personal Life

In early 2019, Quin started dating fellow professional wrestler Colby Lopez, known by his ring name Seth Rollins. The pair got engaged that summer, and had a daughter named Roux in late 2020. Quin and Lopez married in the summer of 2021.

In 2024, Lynch published an autobiography entitled "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl."