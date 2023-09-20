Info Category: Richest Athletes › Wrestlers Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Apr 14, 1975 (48 years old) Place of Birth: Fort Lauderdale Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) Profession: Wrestler, Singer, Model Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Amy Dumas (WWE Lita)'s Net Worth

What is Amy Dumas' Net Worth?

Lita is an American professional wrestler and former WWE Diva who has a net worth of $4 million. Lita (Amy Dumas) is best known for her WWE tenure where she became a four-time Women's Champion and is widely regarded as one of the greatest women's performers of all time. After her first retirement from wrestling in 2006, she formed the punk rock band The Luchagors.

Early Life

Amy Christine Dumas was born on April 14, 1975, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she attended many schools throughout her childhood and adolescent years before graduating from Lassiter High School near Atlanta. She majored in Education at Georgia State University but dropped out before graduating because she felt it was too much like high school. She went on to play bass guitar in several bands and worked as a roadie for a band for five years. She began taking judo classes and eventually went on to a career in wrestling.

Wrestling Career

Under the name Angelica, Dumas started her wrestling career in Mexico with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) in 1998. Lita followed by briefly working on the US independent circuit in early 1999 and then working for six months in Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW). She then signed with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) in August 1999 and made her debut as Lita in February 2000.

Lita was originally paired with Essa Rios but rose to stardom alongside Matt and Jeff Hardy as Team Xtreme. In 2005-2006, she performed as a heel wrestler and as a manager to Edge. It was during this time that Lita became a four-time WWF/WWE Women's Champion. She retired from full-time performing in 2006 but made a couple of appearances on the independent circuit before returning to WWE in 2007. Lita was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2014.

From 2022 to 2023, Lita performed for WWE part-time winning the Women's Tag Team Championship with Becky Lynch and becoming the first female Hall of Famer to win a championship after induction. Shortly after this, she left WWE. Lita has also worked as a producer and trainer for the company.

Other Ventures

Lita wrote an autobiography with Michael Krugman, called "Lita: A Less Traveled R.O.A.D. – The Reality of Amy Dumas," which was published in 2003. It was featured on the New York Times bestsellers list and covered topics like her family, childhood, wrestling career, relationship with Matt Hardy, and her neck surgery. After retiring from wrestling in 2006, she formed the band The Luchagors. They released their self-titled debut album in September 2007. Dumas has appeared on several television shows including, "Dark Angel," "Fear Factor," "The Weakest Link's WWF Superstars Edition," and an episode of the "Headbangers Ball." She began hosting a radio show called "Amy's Discordia" in 2013. She then hosted "The UFO Sho" in 2018 and "KAYfABE" in 2020 while also making an appearance on "The Bachelorette" that same year. Lita also co-hosted the reality series "WWE's Most Wanted Treasures" in 2023.

Personal Life

In 1999, Lita started dating fellow wrestler Matt Hardy. In February 2005, it was revealed that she cheated on him with Adam Copeland (Edge). She then dated band member Shane Morton from 2006 to 2008 and CM Punk from 2009 until 2010, and then again from late 2012 to September 2013. She is good friends with retired wrestler, Trish Stratus, and is the godmother of Stratus's son, Maximus.

Lita bought a property in Nicaragua in 2009 and splits her time between her home in Atlanta and her place in Nicaragua where she enjoys surfing.