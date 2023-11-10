What is AJ Styles's Net Worth?

AJ Styles is a professional wrestler who has a net worth of $4 million. AJ Styles performs for the WWE SmackDown brand. He has performed for a number of other promotions over the years, having won various championships in TNA, NWA, and NJPW. Styles has recorded many major achievements, such as being the first wrestler to win the WWE Championship outside North America.

Early Life and Education

AJ Styles, whose real name is Allen Neal Jones, was born on June 2, 1977 in Jacksonville, North Carolina at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. He was raised in poverty with an abusive and alcoholic father. As a teenager, Jones went to Johnson High School in Gainesville, Georgia, graduating in 1996. In high school, he took up amateur wrestling and became a two-time state wrestling champion. For his higher education, Jones attended Anderson University in South Carolina.

Professional Wrestling, 1998-2002

Jones made his professional wrestling debut in 1998 with the Georgia-based National Championship Wrestling. He used the ring name Mr. Olympia. From 1999 to 2001, Jones performed with smaller-profile independent promotions. When NCW merged with NWA Georgia to form NWA Wildside, he started using the ring name AJ Styles. In 2001, he joined World Championship Wrestling and entered a tag team with Air Paris. Styles went on to perform for various other promotions over the subsequent years, including All Pro Wrestling, Xcitement Wrestling Federation, World Wrestling All-Stars, the East Coast Wrestling Association, and Frontier Wrestling Alliance.

Ring of Honor

In 2002, Styles debuted in the newly created Ring of Honor promotion, and quickly became a main event attraction. The following year, he teamed with Amazing Red to win the ROH Tag Team Championship. After his reign ended, Styles unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe for the ROH World Champion title. However, he later captured the inaugural ROH Pure Champion title. Styles subsequently began a feud with Jimmy Rave and the stable the Embassy.

Independent Circuit, 2003-2005

In 2003, Styles returned to the International Wrestling Cartel and won the IWC Super Indy Championship. He also debuted in Combat Zone Wrestling. Later in the year, Styles debuted in Maximum Pro Wrestling and claimed the MXPW Television Championship, and debuted in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. He returned to the IWC in 2004 and claimed his second Super Indy Championship. Later, in the IWA, Styles won the vacant Mid-South Heavyweight Championship. He returned to PWG in 2005 and won the PWG Championship.

TNA and NWA, 2002-2013

Styles recorded some of his greatest career achievements with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance. In mid-2002, he became the inaugural TNA X Division Champion, and soon after that won the vacant NWA World Tag Team Championship with Jerry Lynn. The next year, Styles became the NWA World Heavyweight Champion. In 2004, he returned to TNA's X Division and won his third X Division Championship; he then won a fourth in early 2005. Later that year, Styles claimed his third NWA World Heavyweight Championship and his fifth X Division Championship. In mid-2006, he won another NWA World Tag Team Championship, this time with Christopher Daniels. That November, Styles began his sixth reign as X Division Champion by defeating Chris Sabin. Later, in 2007, he teamed with Tomko to win the TNA World Tag Team Championship. Styles would go on to form the TNA Front Line with Samoa Joe in 2008. That same year, he stole Booker T's TNA Legends Championship.

At No Surrender in 2009, Styles won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. He would go on to successfully defend the title for a then-record 211 days. In the summer of 2010, Styles defeated Rob Terry to win the Global Championship, which he renamed the Television Championship. Throughout the rest of that year and throughout 2011, Styles was part of the Fortune alliance. In mid-2012, he won the TNA World Tag Team Championship with Kurt Angle at Slammiversary 10. The following year, at Bound for Glory, Styles defeated Bully Ray to win his second TNA World Heavyweight Championship. At the end of 2013, it was announced that Styles would be leaving TNA amid contract disputes. He became a free agent on December 17, ending his nearly 12-year association with the promotion.

Japanese and Mexican Promotions

From 2006 to 2013, Styles performed in various Japanese and Mexican promotions that were partnered with TNA. He appeared for the Japanese promotions Inoki Genome Federation, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Wrestle-1, and for the Mexican promotions AAA and Consejo Mundial de Luca Libre. Styles later returned to New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2014, and proceeded to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Early in 2015, he won the title for a second time.

Independent Circuit, 2014-2016

Styles returned to the independent circuit again after leaving TNA. Between 2014 and 2016, he appeared for such promotions as Preston City Wrestling, Combat Zone Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Family Wrestling Entertainment, Revolution Pro Wrestling, Chikara, and 5 Star Wrestling. In 2015, Styles won the FWE Heavyweight Championship and the RPW British Heavyweight Championship.

WWE

In early 2016, Styles signed with WWE. Later that year, he defeated Dean Ambrose to become the WWE World Champion. Styles successfully defended the title until the end of January 2017, ending his reign at 140 days. In the spring, he defeated Kevin Owens to claim the United States Championship. Styles went on to claim his second WWE Championship by defeating Jinder Mahal in November. Because the victory happened in Manchester, England, Styles became the first WWE Champion crowned outside North America. In August of 2018, he became the longest-reigning WWE Champion in SmackDown history, at 281 days. His reign finally ended in November at 371 days.

In the summer of 2019, Styles won his third United States Championship; he held the title for 134 days through November. The next year, he won his first Intercontinental Championship by defeating Daniel Bryan. On the first night of WrestleMania 37 in 2021, Styles and Omos claimed the Raw Tag Team Championship against the New Day.

Personal Life

With his wife Wendy, whom he married in 2000, Styles has three sons named Ajay, Avery, and Albey, and a daughter named Anney. The family resides in Gainesville, Georgia.