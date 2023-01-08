Stavros Niarchos III Net Worth:

What Is Stavros Niarchos III's Net Worth?

Stavros Niarchos III is a Greek professional kiteboarder and the heir to the Niarchos shipping fortune who has a net worth of $120 million. Stavros Niarchos III is the oldest grandchild born to Stavros Niarchos, who founded a massive shipping empire based in Greece. Stavros Niarchos I was the man who built the first supertankers, and the family fortune was largely built on his ships' popularity with the oil industry. The younger Mr. Niarchos became known for a string of high-profile relationships with celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, and Mary-Kate Olsen.

Early Life

Stavros Niarchos III was born on April 17, 1985, in New York City. Stavros primarily grew up in Paris, France, where he attended the Catholic private school College Stanislas de Paris. Niarchos spent his last year of high school at the prestigious prep school Seabury Hall in Maui, Hawaii, and he graduated from the University of Southern California Film School. Stavros is the son of Philip Niarchos and Victoria Guinness, and he has three siblings, Eugenie, Theodorakis, and Electra. Philip is the son of billionaire shipping tycoon Stavros Spyrou Niarchos and Eugenia Livanos, and Victoria is a member of the Guinness beer family.

Career

The Niarchos family runs the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, which is described as "one of the world's leading private, international philanthropic organizations, making grants to nonprofit organizations in the areas of arts and culture, education, health and sports, and social welfare." The foundation was established in 1996 after Stavros Spyrou Niarchos died at the age of 86. The younger Stavros Niarchos funded Paddle8, an online art auction house, with gallerist David Zwirner, artist Damien Hirst, Jay Jopling of White Cube Gallery, and the venture capitalist firms Mousse Partners and Founder Collective. According to a 2015 "Forbes" article, Paddle8 was initially "seen as a virtual Christie's for contemporary art," then it expanded to include fashion accessories, movie memorabilia, and more. In 2014, Paddle8's sales revenue (more than $35 million) increased 146% over the previous year.

Personal Life

In July 2019, it was reported that Stavros was engaged to Russian heiress/businesswoman Dasha Zhukova, and the couple married in Paris on October 11, 2019. In January 2020, they had a larger wedding ceremony in Switzerland that was attended by 300 guests, including Kate Hudson, Orlando Bloom, Gayle King, and Princess Beatrice. Niarchos and Zhukova welcomed son Philip Stavros Niarchos in March 2021, and Stavros is stepfather to Dasha's two children from her marriage to Russian businessman Roman Abramovich. Dasha is the co-founder of the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow and the founder of "Garage Magazine," and she is the daughter of oil trader Alexander Zhukov and molecular biologist Yelena Zhukova. Before marrying Zhukova, Niarchos previously dated socialite Paris Hilton, actresses Lindsay Lohan and Mary-Kate Olsen, and model Jessica Hart.

Real Estate

In 2011, Stavros paid $12.8 million for the Kronish House in Beverly Hills, California. In 2019, he purchased the home that sits in front of the Kronish House for $15 million. The 8,213 square foot home was originally listed with an asking price of $22 million, and it includes four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, several fireplaces, an elevator, and balcony. The 1.34-acre property features a full-size sports court, a swimming pool, and a motorcourt that has room for two dozen cars. In 2021, Niarchos bought a 4,600 square foot Beverly Hills home for $13.5 million.