Last Updated: February 6, 2025
Category:
Richest AthletesSkateboarders
Net Worth:
$500 Thousand
Birthdate:
Dec 10, 1978 (46 years old)
Birthplace:
Baltimore
Gender:
Male
Height:
5 ft 8 in (1.73 m)
Profession:
Skateboarder, Actor, Stunt Performer, Musician
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Is Brandon Novak's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Skateboarding Career
  3. Television And Entertainment Career
  4. Addiction Struggles
  5. Recovery And Advocacy
  6. Books And Media Work
  7. Personal Life
  8. Business Ventures And Current Work

What is Brandon Novak's net worth?

Brandon Novak is an American skateboarder, stuntman and actor who has a net worth of $500 thousand.

Brandon Novak represents a remarkable story of transformation from professional skateboarding prodigy to addiction survivor and recovery advocate. Rising to fame as a teenage skateboarding phenomenon in the late 1990s, Novak later became known for his appearances in MTV's "Viva La Bam" and the "Jackass" franchise. He was especially associated with Bam Margera.

After battling severe heroin addiction for over two decades, including multiple near-death experiences and countless attempts at recovery, he achieved sobriety in 2015. Since then, he has dedicated his life to helping others overcome addiction, becoming a certified interventionist and recovery advocate while authoring books about his experiences. His journey from skateboarding stardom through addiction to recovery specialist has made him an influential voice in both addiction recovery and popular culture.

Early Life and Skateboarding Career

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1978, Novak showed extraordinary skateboarding talent at a young age. By 14, he had earned sponsorship from Powell Peralta, one of skateboarding's most prestigious companies, becoming the youngest person ever to join their professional team. His natural ability and charismatic personality made him a rising star in the skateboarding world, with many predicting he would become one of the sport's greatest talents.

Television and Entertainment Career

Novak's friendship with professional skateboarder Bam Margera led to his involvement in various television and film projects. He became a regular cast member on MTV's "Viva La Bam" and appeared in several "Jackass" movies and related projects. His wild personality and willingness to participate in dangerous stunts made him a fan favorite, though his increasing substance abuse issues began to affect his reliability and performance.

Addiction Struggles

Novak's battle with addiction began in his teenage years and eventually escalated to severe heroin dependency. Despite his success in entertainment, he experienced multiple overdoses, was arrested numerous times, and cycled through dozens of treatment programs. His addiction led him to homelessness and caused him to lose nearly everything he had earned through his career. He has been open about hitting rock bottom multiple times, including living on the streets of Baltimore and stealing to support his habit.

Brandon in 2010 (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Recovery and Advocacy

After achieving sobriety in 2015, Novak transformed his life's purpose to helping others overcome addiction. He became a certified interventionist and began working with treatment centers to assist others in finding recovery. His personal experience with addiction and recovery has made him particularly effective in reaching those still struggling, and he has helped facilitate hundreds of interventions. He regularly speaks at schools, treatment centers, and recovery events, sharing his story to inspire hope in others.

Books and Media Work

Novak has authored multiple books about his experiences, including "Dreamseller" and its sequel, which detail his journey through addiction and recovery. He has also been featured in numerous documentaries and interviews about addiction and recovery, using his platform to raise awareness about substance abuse and the possibility of recovery.

(Photo by Brandon Williams/Getty Images)

Personal Life

Since achieving sobriety, Novak has rebuilt relationships with family and friends while maintaining a strong presence in the recovery community. He has been open about the challenges of maintaining sobriety and the importance of helping others as part of his own recovery journey. His transformation from someone who needed constant help to someone who helps others has become a central part of his identity.

Business Ventures and Current Work

Today, Novak works with various treatment centers and recovery organizations, providing intervention services and recovery support. He has developed his own addiction consulting business and continues to expand his reach in the recovery community. His unique combination of celebrity status and personal experience with addiction makes him particularly effective in reaching people who might otherwise be resistant to seeking help.

