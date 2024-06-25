Info Category: Richest Athletes › Skateboarders Net Worth: $8 Million Birthdate: Oct 10, 1976 (47 years old) Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Profession: Skateboarder Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Bob Burnquist's Net Worth

What is Bob Burnquist's net worth?

Bob Burnquist is an American skateboarder who has a net worth of $8 million. Bob Burnquist is best known for being the first skateboarder to land a 900-degree reverse-natural rotation, a feat he pulled off in 2010.

Early Years

Robert Dean Silva Burnquist was born on October 10 1976 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to Dean Burnquist, an American, and Dora Silva, a Brazilian. He had two sisters: Rebecca and Milena. Bob Burnquist began skateboard training when he was 11 years old, in his hometown of Sao Paulo, and turned pro when he was 14 years old.

Skateboarding Stand-out

Bob Burnquist has become famous for his specialty moves on the vert ramp as well as his switch stance. His signature skateboarding trick has been named the "Wee Willy Grind," a trick that involves the skateboarder making contact with the trucks of the skateboard.

Professional Career

In 2000, Bob Burnquist's originality and creative innovation won him the ESPN X Games "Best Trick" contest award when he displayed his famous "Fakie 5-0" with a fakie kickflip off the railing. The following year, his biggest success during the ESPN X Games was in the vert contest. He earned a score of 98 out of 100, performing tricks that had never been seen by the public before. His score was the second highest that had ever been earned at an ESPN X Games skateboarding event.

Bob Burnquist won a gold medal in the ESPN X Games "Best Trick" vert contest in 2005 while placing fourth in the vert section and sixth in the Big Air contest.

In 2006, Bob Burnquist attempted a 50-50 Base Jump – a jump that takes place from fixed objects with the jumper using a parachute for descent – into the Grand Canyon. During the jump, he missed the rail and lost control of the performance before having to deploy his parachute. Adjustments were immediately made to the take-off ramp and he attempted the stunt again, finally completing the jump successfully.

Bob Burnquist became the first skateboarder to win gold medals on four consecutive occasions in Skateboard Big Air, during the 2013 ESPN X Games in Barcelona. That year, after winning his 24th medal, he tied bicycle motocross rider Dave Mirra as the athlete having won the most ESPN X Games medals. Later that year, at the ESPN X Games in Munich, he won a medal in Skateboard Big Air making the winner for five consecutive years and setting a new record. At that moment, with 25 ESPN X Game medals, he bested Dave Mairra to become the ESPN X Games athlete with the most medals.

In 2015, Bob Burnquist won a gold medal in Skateboard Big Air at the ESPN X Games in Austin, Texas. A few days before the event began, he had fractured his left arm during vert practice. On the third day of the event, he won another gold medal in Big Air Doubles with his partner, BMX rider Morgan Wade. He also won a silver medal at that year's event for "Best Vert Trick."

At the 2017 ESPN X Games, held in Minneapolis, Bob Burnquist publicly announced that he had decided to retire from taking part in the ESPN X Games. Over the course of his career, he had won a total of 30 ESPN X Games medals; 14 gold medals, 8 silver medals and 8 bronze medals.

High-End Private Skateboarding Park

Bob Burnquist's estate in Vista, California contains one of the most elaborate, state-of-the art private skateboarding parks in existence. Known as "Dreamland," the park contains a concrete vert bowl, a metal full pipe, a loop with an opening gap in the roof and a corkscrew. Also featured on park grounds is Burnquist's Megaramp, complete with a 50-70 foot gap jump, a 30-foor quarterpipe and a 90-degree angle hip ramp. Bob Burnquist allows other professional skateboarders to use the park for their own training purposes.

Television, Film & Comics

In 1994, Bob Burnquist appeared on the American science education television show "Bill Nye the Science Guy" to teach kids about gravity.

In 2004, Bob Burnquist made a guest appearance as himself on the American animated television series "Kim Possible."

Bob Burnquist was featured in the video game "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater" in 1999 and every game except for one in the Tony Hawk series since then.

In 2003, Bob Burnquist made a brief appearance in the film "Grind," an American skateboarding comedy picture. In 2013, he appeared as himself on an episode of "Superhumans" produced by comic book publisher Stan Lee.

Philanthropy

The Bob Burnquist Foundation was founded by the famous skateboarder for the purpose of introducing organic gardening to school children through awareness and education. Bob Burnquist also co-founded the Action Sports Environmental Coalition, a nonprofit sustainability initiative which unites athletes, business owners, industry workers and others to take action toward social and environmental responsibility.

In 2020, Bob Burnquist founded the Instituto Skate Cuida, an initiative which uses the sport of skateboarding to inspire, educate and provide opportunities to those residing in vulnerable Brazilian communities. Bob Burnquist is also co-owner of Burnquist Organics.

Personal Life

Bob Burnquist and professional skateboarder Jen O'Brien had daughter Lotus Burnquist in 2000. Bob Burnquist married Veronica Nachard and had daughter Jasmyn Burnquist in 2007. Bob Burnquist married Vivi Zanini in 2013. They spend their time between California and Rio de Janeiro.