Ronnie O'Sullivan Net Worth

What Is Ronnie O'Sullivan's Net Worth and Career Earnings?

Ronnie O'Sullivan OBE is an English professional snooker player and author who has a net worth of $20 million. Ronnie O'Sullivan, nicknamed "The Rocket," has earned his net worth as a seven-time World Snooker Championship winner. He has also won seven Masters titles and eight UK Championship titles, which are both records. Ronnie also has achieved the highest number of ranking titles (40). He is known for his rapid playing style, and he has earned more than $15 million in tournament money alone.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is considered to be the most naturally talented player in the history of snooker, and he has set several Guinness World Records, including "most Premier League Snooker titles," "fastest time to win a match at the World Snooker Championships," "most competitive 147 breaks in snooker," and "most century breaks in a snooker career." He hosted "The Ronnie O'Sullivan Show" from 2014 to 2016, and he is the subject of the documentaries "Ronnie O'Sullivan: Seventh Heaven" (2022) and "Ronnie O'Sullivan: The Edge of Everything" (2023) and the documentary series "Ronnie O'Sullivan's American Hustle" (2017). He also wrote the crime novels "Framed" (2016), "Double Kiss" (2017), and "The Break" (2018) with Emlyn Rees, and he published the memoirs "Ronnie: The Autobiography of Ronnie O'Sullivan" (2003) and "Running: The Autobiography" (2013). In 2016, Ronnie was awarded a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year Honours list.

Early Life

Ronnie O'Sullivan was born Ronald Antonio O'Sullivan on December 5, 1975, in Wordsley, West Midlands, England. Ronnie is the son of Maria and Ronald John O'Sullivan. His father ran a chain of London sex shops, and he was sentenced to life in prison on murder charges in 1992 but was released after serving less than 20 years. In 1996, Ronnie's mother went to prison for tax evasion, and O'Sullivan had to take care of his younger sister, Danielle, who was 8 years old at the time. Ronnie's first cousin, Maria Catalano, was ranked the world's #1 female snooker player during the 2013–14 season. O'Sullivan was raised in the exclusive Manor Road area in Chigwell, Essex, and he attended Wanstead High School. Ronnie started playing snooker when he was 7 years old and won his first club tournament as a 9-year-old. He achieved a century break at the age of 10 and won the British Under-16 Championship when he was 13. O'Sullivan achieved a maximum break at the age of 15 at the 1991 English Amateur Championship, and that year he also won the Junior Pot Black and the IBSF World Under-21 Snooker Championship.

Career

Ronnie turned professional in 1992 at the age of 16 and won all but two of his first 76 qualifying matches. In the 1993 UK Championship, he became the youngest player to win a ranking event, a week before his 18th birthday. At the age of 19 years and 69 days, he became the youngest Masters champion. At the 1997 World Championship, O'Sullivan achieved the fastest competitive maximum break in the history of snooker (five minutes and eight seconds), and later that year he won the UK Championship. After an incident at the 1996 World Championship that involved Ronnie assaulting an assistant press officer, he was given a suspended two-year ban and fined £20,000. After he won the 1998 Irish Masters, a post-match drug test showed cannabis in his system, resulting in his title being taken away. In 2001, he competed in his first world final and won his first world title. That year he also won the UK Championship and was ranked #1 in the world. O'Sullivan won the 2004 World Championship and the 2005 Masters, and he won each tournament again in 2007. He won another world title in 2008 and another Masters title in 2009, and after two seasons in which he was no longer ranked in the top 10, he won the 2012 World Championship. Ronnie won the World Championship again the following year, and in the 2014 Masters quarter-final, he set a record for most points without reply in professional competition (556). He won the 2014 UK Championship, and at the 2015 Masters, he broke the record for most career century breaks in professional competition.

O'Sullivan won the Masters in 2016 and 2017, and he won the UK Championship in 2017 and 2018. He achieved his 1,000th century break in professional competition during the 2019 Players Championship final, becoming the first player to do so. After the 2019 Tour Championship, Ronnie was ranked #1 in the world for the first time since 2010. He won the World Championship in 2020 and 2022 and the World Grand Prix in 2021, and his win at the 2022 World Championship made him the oldest world champion in snooker history at the age of 46 years and 148 days. He won the 2022 Hong Kong Masters and the 2023 Shanghai Masters, and in 2023, he became the oldest player to win the UK Championship, at the age of 47 years and 363 days. O'Sullivan has also won ten Premier League titles, four Irish Masters titles, four Welsh Open titles, four Champion of Champions titles, three Scottish Masters titles, and two World Grand Prix titles, among other titles.

Personal Life

Ronnie has welcomed a daughter with Sally Magnus and a son and a daughter with Jo Langley. In 2012, he began a relationship with actress Laila Rouass, and they became engaged the following year. Rouass announced their split on social media in early 2022, but she later reconciled with O'Sullivan. Early in his snooker career, Ronnie was treated for depression and drug-related issues, and his friend, sports psychologist Steve Peters, began treating him for mood swings in 2011. O'Sullivan enjoys running, and in 2008, he was ranked in the U.K.'s top 1,500 10 km runners. He also likes cooking, and he appeared on the BBC series "Saturday Kitchen" in 2014 and 2021. Ronnie is a fan of Arsenal Football Club.