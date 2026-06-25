What is Vincent Van Patten's Net Worth?

Vincent Van Patten is an American actor, former professional tennis player, poker commentator, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $9 million.

A member of a well-known Hollywood family, Van Patten first became famous as a child actor before building an unusually varied career that moved from television and film to professional sports and then to poker broadcasting. He is the son of actor Dick Van Patten, best known for "Eight Is Enough," and the husband of actress Eileen Davidson.

Van Patten's career has had several distinct chapters. As an actor, he appeared in television series, movies, and cult films such as "Rock 'n' Roll High School" and "Hell Night." As an athlete, he became a professional tennis player, won an ATP singles title, and reached the top 30 in the world rankings. As a poker personality, he became one of the longtime voices of the "World Poker Tour," helping explain high-stakes tournament poker to television audiences for more than two decades. That combination of acting, sports, and gambling-media work has made him a unique figure in Hollywood-adjacent entertainment.

Early Life

Vincent Van Patten was born on October 17, 1957, in Bellerose, New York. He is the son of actor Dick Van Patten and Patricia Poole Van Patten, a former dancer. His brothers, James and Nels Van Patten, also worked in entertainment, and he comes from an extended show business family that includes actress Joyce Van Patten and director Tim Van Patten. Joyce's daughter is actress Talia Baslam, who is married to John Slattery.

Van Patten began acting as a child. By the 1970s, he was appearing on television with the same ease that other teenagers might have approached school plays or sports. His early credits included guest roles on series such as "Bonanza," "Gunsmoke," "Medical Center," "Adam-12," "The Courtship of Eddie's Father," and "Wonder Woman."

Acting Career

Van Patten became a familiar young face on television in the 1970s. He appeared in the CBS family drama "Apple's Way" and starred in the short-lived series "Three for the Road." He also appeared in television movies and feature films, including "Charley and the Angel" and "Chino."

One of his best-known film roles came in the 1979 cult comedy "Rock 'n' Roll High School," which starred P.J. Soles and featured the Ramones. Van Patten later appeared in the horror film "Hell Night," the action film "Survival Run," the television movie "Gidget's Summer Reunion," and "The Dirty Dozen: The Deadly Mission."

He also wrote, produced, and starred in "The Break," a tennis-themed film released in the 1990s. Decades later, he co-wrote and produced "7 Days to Vegas," a comedy based on a real-life gambling bet in which he attempted to walk from Los Angeles to Las Vegas in seven days.

Tennis Career

While many child actors struggle to reinvent themselves as adults, Van Patten did something far more unusual: he became a professional athlete. He joined the professional tennis tour in the late 1970s and was named ATP Rookie of the Year in 1979.

The highlight of his tennis career came in 1981, when he won the Seiko World Super Tennis tournament in Tokyo. On the way to the title, he defeated several elite players, including John McEnroe, and then beat Mark Edmondson in the final. It was his only ATP singles title, but it was a major achievement and remains the defining moment of his tennis career.

Van Patten reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 26 in the world and also became a top-25 doubles player. He reached the third round of the U.S. Open twice and the third round of Wimbledon once. He also reached the quarterfinals of the French Open in doubles. His pro tennis career gave him a second public identity that was separate from the Van Patten family name and his childhood acting career.

Poker and Broadcasting

After tennis, Van Patten became closely associated with poker. He learned the game from his father and later became part of Hollywood poker circles. In the 1990s, he hosted poker games that included actors, producers, and other entertainment figures.

His biggest poker-related job came in 2003, when he joined the "World Poker Tour" as a commentator. Alongside Mike Sexton, and later Tony Dunst, Van Patten helped define the sound of televised poker during the poker boom. His commentary combined enthusiasm, table talk, and celebrity familiarity, making him a recognizable voice to poker fans around the world.

Van Patten also played tournament poker himself. He finished in the money at the 2010 World Series of Poker Main Event and has recorded live tournament cashes. He also co-wrote the poker-themed novel "The Picasso Flop" with Robert J. Randisi.

Personal Life

Van Patten was previously married to actress Betsy Russell, best known for the "Saw" film franchise. They had two sons together before divorcing.

In 2003, Van Patten married actress Eileen Davidson, best known for "The Young and the Restless," "Days of Our Lives," and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The couple has a son, Jesse. Their marriage has also occasionally brought Van Patten into the Bravo universe through Davidson's time on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Real Estate

In October 2004, Eileen Davidson and Vincent Van Patten paid $3 million for a home in Malibu. The property continues to be their primary residence, and today it is worth around $6 million.