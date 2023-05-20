Info Category: Richest Athletes › Tennis Players Net Worth: $25 Million Date of Birth: Jul 31, 1989 (33 years old) Place of Birth: Minsk Gender: Female Height: 6 ft (1.83 m) Profession: Tennis player Nationality: Belarus 💰 Compare Victoria Azarenka's Net Worth

What is Victoria Azarenka's Net Worth?

Victoria Azarenka is a Belarusian professional tennis player who has a net worth of $25 million. Victoria Azarenka is a former World No. 1 in singles, holding the top ranking for a combined total of 51 weeks in 2012.

Early Life

Victoria Fyodarauna Azarenka was born on July 31, 1989, in Minsk, Byelorussian SSR, Soviet Union, to parents Alla and Fyodor Azarenka. She grew up idolizing German former player Steffi Graf. At the age of 15, Victoria moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, full-time to live and start training. Just two years later in 2005, she was the world junior No. 1 and had won two junior Grand Slam titles. She moved to senior level play soon after, and continued to rise through the ranks rapidly.

Tennis Career

Victoria Azarenka has won 21 WTA singles titles including two Grand Slam titles at the 2012 and 2013 Australian Open. This made her the first Belarusian player, male or female, to win a Grand Slam tournament singles title. She's a three-time major finalist at the U.S. Open, finishing runner-up to Serena Williams in 2012 and 2013 and to Naomi Osaka in 2020. In singles, Victoria has also won six Premier Mandatory tournaments, four Premier 5 tournaments, and the singles bronze medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. She finished runner-up at the 2011 WTA Finals to Petra Kvitova and reached four other Grand Slam singles semifinals and had nine other major quarter final appearances. Victoria Azarenka earned a year-end top 10 singles ranking for five consecutive seasons between 2009 and 2013.

Azarenka has won 10 WTA doubles titles including one WTA 1000, two Premier Mandatory, and two Premier 5 titles, and has reached four Grand Slam finals in women's doubles. She reached a career-high ranking of No. 7 in the world in July 2008. Victoria has won three mixed doubles titles, two of them being Grand Slam titles at the 2007 U.S. Open with Max Mirnyi and the 2008 French Open with Bob Ryan, and the third being an Olympic gold medal with Mirnyi at the 2012 London Olympics.

In 2022, Azarenka recorded her 500th tour-level match win defeating Yulia Putintseva in the first round at the WTA 1000 Qatar Open. She had to withdraw from the second round because of a left hip injury. In 2023, Victoria returned to the semifinals of the Australian Open after 10 years as the 24th seed. Points earned throughout the tournament moved her up to World No. 16, but she lost to 22nd seed Elena Rybakina in straight sets. Azarenka won her fifth WTA 1000 and tenth doubles title overall at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open with Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Salary Highlights

Victoria Azarenka set a new record for single-season prize money earned in 2012 with $7.9 million. According to reports, total prize money plus endorsements for the 2012-2013 season brought her yearly earnings up to nearly $16 million.

Over her career, Azarenka has earned more than $35.5 million in prize money alone. As of 2023, she ranks 6th all-time in WTA earnings.

Personal Life and Real Estate

In August 2013, Azarenka purchased a large house in Manhattan Beach, California, overlooking the ocean. The 4,280-square-foot, 4-5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom beach house cost her $7 million.

Victoria dated American musician Redfoo between 2012 and 2014. Azarenka and former boyfriend Billy McKeague had a son together, born in 2016. The couple split after 2017 Wimbledon and engaged in a custody battle over their child. Because of this, Azarenka had to withdraw from all remaining 2017 tournaments.