What is Taylor Fritz's net worth?

Taylor Fritz is an American professional tennis player who has a net worth of $10 million. Taylor Fritz is the highest-ranked American men's tennis player of his generation and one of the most consistent performers on the ATP Tour in recent years. Known for his powerful serve, aggressive baseline game, and calm on-court demeanor, Fritz has become a fixture in the top ten rankings and a perennial threat at Grand Slams and Masters 1000 events. He won his first ATP title in 2019, but it was his 2022 victory at Indian Wells—where he defeated Rafael Nadal in the final—that marked his arrival as a serious contender on the world stage. In 2024, he reached his first Grand Slam final at the US Open and helped secure a bronze medal in doubles at the Paris Olympics. With over ten career titles and several deep runs at major tournaments, Fritz has become the face of American men's tennis in the post-Andy Roddick era.

Early Life

Taylor Harry Fritz was born on October 28, 1997, in Rancho Santa Fe, California. He comes from a family with deep tennis roots. His mother, Kathy May, was a top 10 player on the WTA Tour in the 1970s, while his father, Guy Fritz, also played professionally and later coached. Taylor began playing tennis seriously in his early teens and quickly rose through the junior ranks. In 2015, he won the US Open boys' singles title and was named the ITF Junior World Champion, becoming the first American to earn that honor since Donald Young in 2005.

Professional Career

Fritz turned professional in 2015 and made an immediate impact on the tour. In just his third career ATP tournament, he reached the final in Memphis in 2016 at age 18, becoming the youngest American to do so since Michael Chang. Over the next few years, he continued to develop his game, gradually improving his results while dealing with injuries and the challenges of transitioning from junior to pro-level competition.

In 2019, Fritz captured his first ATP title at Eastbourne, which helped him crack the top 30. He followed that up with solid performances at Grand Slams and Masters events, establishing himself as a reliable top-50 player. His true breakout came in 2022 when he stunned Rafael Nadal to win the Indian Wells Masters, his first Masters 1000 title. Later that year, he qualified for the prestigious ATP Finals and reached the semifinals, ending the season ranked inside the top 10 for the first time.

Fritz continued to build on that momentum in 2023 and 2024. He won titles in Delray Beach, Atlanta, and Eastbourne, and reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the Australian Open. In 2024, he made a career-best run to the US Open final, losing in four sets to Carlos Alcaraz. He also captured a bronze medal in men's doubles at the Paris Olympics and reached the final of the ATP Finals, falling to Jannik Sinner. He finished the year ranked No. 4 in the world.

Career Earnings

Fritz has earned substantial prize money over the course of his career, with consistent year-over-year growth as his performance has improved.

In his early years (2015–2018), he earned between $50,000 and $900,000 annually while climbing the rankings.

In 2019, he earned just over $1 million, thanks in part to his first ATP title.

In 2020, despite the shortened season, he brought in approximately $950,000 in prize money.

In 2021, he crossed the $1.4 million mark as he solidified his place in the top 30.

In 2022, he earned around $4.6 million after his breakout year featuring a Masters 1000 title and ATP Finals appearance.

In 2023, he followed up with about $4 million in earnings, buoyed by multiple titles and strong results across all surfaces.

In 2024, he had his most lucrative year yet, earning approximately $8.25 million on the court. That included runner-up finishes at both the US Open and ATP Finals, as well as four ATP titles.

By mid-2025, he had already earned close to $2 million for the year.

In total, Taylor Fritz has earned more than $24 million in on-court prize money over his career, placing him among the top American earners in tennis history.

Style of Play and Coaching

Fritz is known for his powerful first serve, often exceeding 140 miles per hour, and his aggressive forehand. He plays primarily from the baseline but has improved his net play and tactical flexibility over time. He is especially dangerous on hard courts and has also found success on grass. He works with coach Michael Russell, who was named ATP Coach of the Year in 2024, and occasionally consults with Paul Annacone. Under their guidance, Fritz has become a more disciplined and physically resilient player.

Personal Life

Off the court, Fritz has been in a public relationship with influencer Morgan Riddle, who has developed her own social media following by documenting their life on tour. He has one son from a previous marriage and is also known for his interest in video games and fashion. He has spoken candidly about the pressures of representing American tennis and remains focused on becoming the first American man to win a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick in 2003.