What is Stan Wawrinka's Net Worth?

Stan Wawrinka is a Swiss tennis player who has a net worth of $20 million. Stan Wawrinka is best known for winning numerous Grand Slam singles titles, including the 2014 Australian Open, the 2015 French Open, and the 2016 US Open. He also won a gold medal for Switzerland in the men's doubles event at the 2008 Summer Olympics, while partnering with Roger Federer. He was also part of the Swiss team that won the Davis Cup in 2014. As of this writing he has earned over $35 million in tournament money alone.

Early Life

Wawrinka was born on March 28, 1985, in Switzerland to a German father and a Swiss mother. He holds dual Swiss–German citizenship. His father Wolfram Wawrinka, a farmer and social worker, is German of Czech ancestry. Wawrinka's mother, Isabelle, an educator, is Swiss. His mother works as a biodynamic farmer helping disabled people and with her husband, took over the running of her in-law's farm. The property, known as "Ferme du Château", is near Lausanne, and attached to the castle of Saint-Barthélemy. The farm assists people with mild to moderate intellectual disabilities, and people with depression or drug and alcohol problems. Here Wawrinka grew up with his elder brother, Jonathan, and his two younger sisters, Djanaée and Naélla, who are students and tennis players.

Wawrinka started playing tennis at the age of eight and played once a week until he was eleven when he started to practice three times a week. Wawrinka stopped attending regular schooling at age 15 to focus full-time on tennis. However, he continued his schooling by distance education with the French organization CNED, which offered him greater flexibility.

Tennis Career

Wawrinka started playing international junior events at age 14 and entered the satellite circuit the following year. In 2002, at the age of 17, Wawrinka became professional. He was coached from age eight until June 2010 by Dimitri Zavialoff. In 2003 he had his first steps on the tour and ended the year ranked No. 169. He compiled an outstanding junior career, winning the Junior French Open in 2003 and reaching as high as No. 7 in the junior world rankings in June 2003.

In 2008, Wawrinka entered the top 10 for the first time. He lost in the final to Novak Djokovic, despite taking the opening set. He had a shaky season over the next couple of years and separated from his coach since childhood. He hired Peter Lundgren, former coach of Marat Safin and Federer. The partnership with Lundgren showed its benefits in the US Open, where Wawrinka reached the quarterfinals, beating fourth-seed Andy Murray along the way.

Wawrinka is a three-time Grand Slam tournament winner, Olympic champion, and Davis Cup champion for his country. He achieved a top-10 ranking by the ATP for the first time on 12 May 2008, and first reached a career peak of world No. 3 on 27 January 2014, at the same time as he became the Swiss No. 1.

He reached Grand Slam singles finals at the 2014 Australian Open, the 2015 French Open, and the 2016 US Open; each time he defeated the reigning world No. 1 in the championship match. In doubles and team tennis for Switzerland, he has won a gold medal in the men's doubles event at the 2008 Summer Olympics, partnering with Roger Federer, and the Davis Cup in 2014.

He is the second Swiss male player to win a Grand Slam after Federer. He played in the longest doubles match in history at the 2013 Davis Cup, in a tie against the Czech Republic, partnering with Marco Chiudinelli.

In 2019, Wawrinka was seeded 24th at the French Open. He won his first two matches against Jozef Kovalik and Cristian Garin before beating Grigor Dimitrov for the third time in the last four majors to record his 500th career win. He then defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round in an 'epic' five-setter that lasted 5 hours and 9 minutes to advance to his first major quarterfinal in two years. However, he was eliminated by Roger Federer, the third seed, in four close sets. At the US Open, Wawrinka upset top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic in the round of 16; Djokovic pulled out after dropping the first two sets. It was their first match since Wawrinka's victory in the 2016 US Open final and marked his third win over Djokovic when he was No. 1 and his fifth career win overall over a world No. 1. He went on to lose the quarterfinal to Daniil Medvedev.

In 2024 he competed at the 2024 French Open. He recorded his 70th Grand Slam participation, tied for fourth place with Fabrice Santoro, with a win over Andy Murray in straight sets.