What is Patrick Rafter's Net Worth?

Patrick Rafter is an Australian former professional tennis player who has a net worth of $20 million. During his career on the ATP Tour from 1991 to 2001, Patrick Rafter won 11 singles titles and 10 doubles titles, and reached ranks of world No. 1 in men's singles and world No. 6 in doubles. Notably, Rafter is the first man in the Open Era to win the Canada Masters, Cincinnati Masters, and US Open in the same year, which he accomplished in 1998.

Early Life and Education

Patrick Rafter was born on December 28, 1972 in the mining town of Mount Isa, Queensland, Australia. He was one of ten children of Jocelyn and Jim. When he was five years old, Rafter picked up a tennis racket for the first time. As a teenager, he left Mount Isa to attend Albany State High School in Brisbane.

Start of Professional Career

Rafter turned professional at the age of 19 in 1991. Two years later, he reached the third round at Wimbledon and the semifinals in Indianapolis. In 1994, Rafter won his first ATP singles title, in Manchester. Later, in doubles, Rafter reached the semifinals of both Wimbledon and the US Open in 1996.

Peak of Success

Rafter had his breakout year in 1997, starting with a semifinals appearance at the French Open. Following that, he upset a number of big names to win the US Open, propelling him to world No. 2 in the ATP rankings. Rafter went on to win a second consecutive US Open in 1998, the same year he won the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Masters. This made him the first man in the Open Era to win all three of those tournaments in the same year. Rafter finished 1998 with six total ATP titles, boosting him to world No. 4 in the rankings.

Rafter continued his success in 1999, reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon and winning his first Grand Slam doubles title, at the Australian Open with Jonas Björkman. Additionally, he and Björkman won a doubles title at the ATP Masters Series in Canada. Elsewhere, Rafter won the 1999 World Team Cup as part of the Australian team. In July of 1999, he held the world No. 1 spot in men's singles for one week; this made Rafter the shortest-reigning world No. 1 in the history of the ATP rankings.

Final Playing Years

In 2000, Rafter reached the final at Wimbledon for the first time after defeating longtime rival Andre Agassi in the semis. He ultimately lost the final to another prominent rival, Pete Sampras. Rafter made it back to the Wimbledon final in 2001, again defeating Agassi in the semis; this time, he lost to Goran Ivanišević in the final. Before that, Rafter had reached the semifinals of the Australian Open. After sitting out the ATP Tour in 2002 as he recovered from injuries, Rafter announced his professional retirement in early 2003.

Rafter didn't stay away for long, as he mounted a comeback in 2004 with appearances in doubles events at the Australian Open and the AAPT Championships. Rafter and his partner, Joshua Eagle, ultimately lost in the first round of both events. In 2009, Rafter competed on the ATP Champions Tour at the AEGON Masters Tennis, where he won the final by defeating Stefan Edberg. Later, in early 2014, he attempted another comeback at the Australian Open, this time with Lleyton Hewitt in doubles. The pair ultimately went down in the first round to Eric Butorac and Raven Klaasen.

Personal Life

In 2004, Rafter married model Lara Feltham. Together, they have a son named Joshua and a daughter named India. The family previously resided in a custom designer beach house in the Shire of Noosa in South East Queensland, which they sold in 2018 for over $15 million. After that, the Rafters built a home on 28 hectares of land in the Byron Bay hinterland in New South Wales.