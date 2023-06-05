Info Category: Richest Athletes › Tennis Players Net Worth: $16 Million Date of Birth: Jul 1, 1966 (56 years old) Place of Birth: Manhasset Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 11 in (1.8288 m) Profession: Tennis player, Commentator Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Patrick McEnroe's Net Worth

Patrick McEnroe is an American former professional tennis player and current television analyst who has a net worth of $16 million. The younger brother of John McEnroe, he was often overshadowed by his brother's success and fiery temper, but Patrick enjoyed a moderately successful tennis career as well. During his career, Patrick earned $3.1 million in prize money. Today Patrick serves as a TV commentator for ESPN and CBS Sports tennis matches.

Patrick McEnroe began playing tennis while in elementary school. He won his first major competition in the early 80s, winning the junior French Open Doubles championship with Luke Jensen. He went on to win more junior titles, and a Gold in Doubles at the Pan American Games in 1987. He turned pro just after graduating from Stanford University with a degree in Political Science.

He reached the quarterfinals at the US Open in 1995 and the semifinals at the Australian Open in 1991. He also won the singles competition at the Sydney Outdoor Championships. His doubles career was more successful, and he reached the finals at the French Open in 1991, and won the French Open and the Tour Finals in 1989. He retired in 1998.

Early Life

Patrick McEnroe was born on July 1, 1966 in Manhasset, New York. He grew up with his brother, John McEnroe. He began playing tennis as a young boy and began training at the Port Washington Tennis Academy where his brother also played.

As a junior player, he reached the semifinals of Wimbledon and the US Open boys' singles in 1983. He partnered with the French junior doubles and the USTA Boys' 18 National and Clay Court titles in 1984. Meanwhile, he graduated from high school and then enrolled at Stanford University where he played tennis and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He helped the tennis team win the 1986 and 1988 NCAA team championship. He graduated from Stanford in 1988 with a degree in political science.

Career

After finishing his studies at Stanford, McEnroe joined the professional tennis tour. In 1989, he won the French Open men's doubles titles and the Masters doubles title, partnering with Jim Grabb. His first career singles final came in 1991 at Chicago where he faced his brother John, who was also a professional tennis player. This was only the second time in tour history that the two brothers faced each other in a tournament final.

McEnroe's best Grand Slam singles performance came at the 1991 Australian Open where he reached the semifinals before being knocked-out by eventual champion, Boris Becker. He was also runner-up in the men's doubles at the Australian Open that year, partnering with his former Stanford teammate, David Wheaton.

In 1995, McEnroe won the men's singles at the Sydney Outdoor Championships. This would be his only career singles title. However, he did do well at some other notable Grand Slam singles that year. At the Australian Open, he beat Boris Becker in the first round. He also reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open where he eventually lost to Becker in an epic four-hour set marathon. McEnroe retired from the professional tour in 1998.

In 2000, he was named the 38th captain of the United States Davis Cup team. While captain, he led the U.S. team to victory in December of 2007. He resigned from the position of captain in September of 2010 and was the longest of any U.S. Davis Cup captain.

In 2008, McEnroe became the General Manager of USTA Player Development. While manager, he oversaw a series of mandates that were aimed at promoting junior tennis. These included requiring all players under the age of ten to compete on miniature courts using smaller and more lightweight tennis balls. These mandates were controversial as some felt that while the smaller format may make the sport more accessible to children, it would also inhibit development among potential top players. In 2012, a number of coaches united to express their concern over the mandates. Even his brother John expressed the opinion that the system his brother had designed would be unlikely to produce a champion player.

In September of 2014, McEnroe was relieved of his duties as Head of Player Development of the USTA. It was reported that he was forced out of his job after serving in the position for six years. The announcement was made during the U.S. Open Tennis Championship in Flushing Meadows, New York. It was the second consecutive year and only the second time in the 134 year history of the U.S. Open that no American man had advanced past the third round. Those interested in tennis felt it was yet another indicator that the U.S. had lost its place in the upper echelon of professional tennis. Many felt new management was called for. In April of 2015, Martin Blackman was announced as the new Head of Player Development for the USTA.

McEnroe has also had a successful career in sports broadcasting. He worked for CBS from 1996 to 2008. He also began working for ESPN since 1995 and continues doing so today. At ESPN, he is able to work play-by-play coverage, as a studio host, and as an analyst. He is regularly paired with his brother John on broadcasts or with Darren Cahill. He often works as the lead play-by-play man for many of ESPN's tennis events.

In November of 2012, McEnroe was announced as a 2013 recipient of the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award which is presented to six distinguished former college student-athletes on the 25th anniversary of the end of their college sports careers.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Patrick has been married to singer/actress Melissa Errico since 1998. They have three daughters. For many years they lived in the Nolita neighborhood of New York City. In 2014 the couple sold their longtime home for $4.99 million. Right around the time of the sale, they paid $5 million for a co-op in Greenwich Village. In 2016 they listed this home for sale for $8.5 million.