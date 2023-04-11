What is Pam Shriver's Net Worth and Salary?

Pam Shriver is an American retired professional tennis player who has a net worth of $12 million. As a 16 year old amateur, Pam Shriver reached the women's singles final at the 1978 US Open. Her first career singles title came later that year. Shriver officially turned professional in 1979. During her tennis career Pam Shriver won nearly $5.5 million in prize money. She won 21 career singles titles and was ranked as high as #3 in the world, in February 1984. She reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and Wimbledon three times each.

As a doubles player she won 112 career titles, often alongside Martina Navratilova, and was ranked #1 in the world in March 1985. Pam won the Australian Open seven times, from 1982 to 1985 and from 1987 to 1989. She also won the French Open four times, Wimbledon five times, and the US Open five times. She also won the 1987 French Open Mixed Doubles title. Shriver also competed internationally for the United States. She won a Gold medal in doubles at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games. She also won three Gold medals at the 1991 Havana Pan American Games for singles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles. Shriver retired in 1997 and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2002. She currently works as a tennis broadcaster for various networks.

Early Life

Pam Shriver was born on July 4, 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland to Margot and Sam. She has a sister named Eleanor, and had another named Marion who passed away in 1997. Additionally, she is a fourth cousin of John F. Kennedy's niece Maria, who served as the First Lady of California from 2003 to 2011. Shriver began playing tennis when she was only three years old. She was educated at McDonogh School in Owing Mills, Maryland.

WTA Singles Career

Shriver rose to national prominence in 1978 when she reached the women's singles final of the US Open as a 16-year-old amateur. To get there, she defeated reigning Wimbledon champ Martina Navratilova. Ultimately, Shriver lost to Chris Evert in the final. However, she won her first career singles title in Columbus, Ohio the same year. Although the 1978 US Open final would be the only Grand Slam singles final she made it to, Shriver reached the semifinals of Wimbledon and the Australian Open multiple times in the 80s. Overall, she won 21 singles titles during her career.

WTA Doubles Career

Shriver achieved her greatest career success in doubles tournaments with her regular playing partner Martina Navratilova. The pair formed one of the most dominant women's doubles teams ever, winning seven Australian Open titles, five Wimbledon titles, five US Open titles, and four French Open titles, all in the 1980s. Between 1983 and 1985, Shriver and Navratilova had a record 109-match winning streak. During that time, in 1984, the duo won all four Grand Slam tournaments, making them the only women's pair to do so in a calendar year. Shriver and Navratilova also won ten WTA Tour Championship titles. Additionally, Shriver claimed the 1987 French Open mixed doubles title with Emilio Sánchez and the 1991 US Open women's doubles title with Natasha Zvereva. Overall, she won 112 career doubles titles, 79 of them with Navratilova. Shriver is one of only six female players in the Open era to have won over 100 career titles.

Other Tournaments

Pairing with Zina Garrison, Shriver won the gold medal in women's doubles at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul. Later, in 1991, she competed in the Pan American Games in Havana, Cuba, and won gold medals in all three of her tournaments: singles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles.

Shriver also represented the United States in multiple Federation Cups. She won all five of her singles matches and 14 of her 15 doubles matches. Shriver also reached three finals with her compatriots, winning in 1986 over Czechoslovakia and in 1989 over Spain.

Broadcasting Career

After retiring from professional tennis playing in 1996, Shriver began providing tennis coverage to various television networks. Over the years, she has provided commentary for ABC, CBS, ESPN, and the Tennis Channel, as well as the BBC in the United Kingdom and the Seven Network in Australia.

Personal Life and Charity

Shriver was previously married to Joe Shapiro, a former lawyer for the Walt Disney Company. He passed away in 1999. In 2002, Shriver wed actor George Lazenby, with whom she had a son named George Jr. and twins named Kate and Sam. The pair resided in Brentwood, California. In 2008, Shriver filed for divorce from Lazenby, and in 2011 the divorce was finalized.

Shriver is active in numerous charities. She serves as an ambassador for Up2Us Sports, a national nonprofit that supports underserved youth through positive youth development. Shriver also supports the Women's Sports Policy Working Group, which fosters inclusion for transgender female athletes.

Real Estate

In 2003 Pam and George paid $2.8 million for a home in LA's Brentwood neighborhood. She maintained the home after their divorce. Today the home is likely worth around $7 million.