Ons Jabeur Net Worth:

Ons Jabeur is a Tunisian professional tennis player who has  net worth of $5 million. In June 2022 Ons Jabeur reached #2 in the world rankings for the first time. She is the highest-ranked African or Arab tennis player in history, male or female. Ons won the 2022 Madrid Open. She is the first Arab player to win a tournament at the WTA 1000 level. She reached the finals at the 2022 Wimbledon Championship, where she lost to Elena Rybakina in three sets.

Endorsements

Ons Jabeur has endorsement deals with Qatar National Bank Tunisia, Tunisie Telecom and Talan (a consulting company). She is sponsored by Lotto for clothing and Wilson for racquets.

Career Highlights

At the 2020 Australian Open, Ons reached the quarterfinals. At the French Open in 2020 she reached the fourth round. At the 2021 French Open she also reached the fourth round.

At the 2022 Wimbledon tournament, Ons Jabeur reached the finals where she faced off against Elena Rybakina. She ended up losing in three sets. At the 2022 US Open she once again reached the final, where she will face off against Iga Świątek.

