What is Nick Kyrgios' net worth?

Nick Kyrgios is an Australian professional tennis player who has a net worth of $8 million. Nick Kyrgios was born in Canberra, ACT, Australia in April 1995. He is right handed with a two-handed backhand. Kyrgios turned pro in 2013 and has earned more than $7 million in prize money as of this writing. His highest singles ranking was #13 in October 2016. Kyrgios reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2015 and Wimbledon in 2014. He has reached the third round of the French Open in 2015 and 2016 and the third round of the US Open in 2014, 2016, and 2018. During his junior career he won the boys' singles event at the 2013 Australian Open as well as the boys' doubles event at the 2013 Wimbledon Championships. He became the third player to defeat Roger Federal, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic in their first matchups. Nick Kyrgios has developed a bad reputation and been accused of unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal abuse, and "tanking" by the media and former players including John McEnroe.

Early Life and Junior Career

Kyrgios was born in Canberra, Australia, to a Greek father and a Malaysian mother. His multicultural background influenced his upbringing and contributed to his unique perspective on life and tennis. He started playing tennis at a young age and quickly established himself as a promising talent. Kyrgios had a successful junior career, culminating in winning the Boys' Singles event at the Australian Open in 2013.

Professional Career: Early Years

Kyrgios turned professional in 2013. The following year, he gained international attention at Wimbledon when, as a wildcard entry, he defeated then-world number one Rafael Nadal in the fourth round. This victory made Kyrgios the first male debutant to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals since 2004, and he rocketed up the world rankings.

Establishing Himself on the ATP Tour

Following his breakthrough at Wimbledon, Kyrgios continued to make waves on the ATP Tour. He often displayed a level of talent and showmanship that electrified crowds. In 2016, he won his first ATP title in Marseille, followed by two more in Atlanta and Tokyo the same year. Despite facing criticism for his behavior and on-court demeanor, Kyrgios's skill and charisma made him a fan favorite.

Battles with Top Players and Injuries

Throughout his career, Kyrgios has had notable victories over top players, including Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray, proving his ability to compete at the highest level. However, his progress has often been hindered by injuries and controversial incidents. Despite these setbacks, his unorthodox style and powerful performances continue to make him one of the most entertaining players on the tour.