Milos Raonic Net Worth:

What Is Milos Raonic's Net Worth?

Milos Raonic is a Canadian professional tennis player who has a net worth of $30 million. Raonic began playing tennis professionally in 2008 and has earned over $20 million in prize money during his career. He has won eight career titles and achieved his highest ranking, #3, in November 2016, which is the highest ranking for a male Canadian tennis player. Milos reached the Grand Slam finals of Wimbledon in 2016, and Grand Slam semifinals of Wimbledon (2014) and the Australian Open (2016) as well as ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) World Tour Masters 1000 finals at the Canadian Open (2013), Paris Masters (2014), Indian Wells Masters (2016), and Cincinnati Masters (2020). Raonic has also competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics, 2014 Hopman Cup, and 11 Davis Cups.

Early Life

Milos Raonic was born on December 27, 1990, in Titograd, SR Montenegro, SFR Yugoslavia (which is now known as Podgorica, Montenegro). His family left Yugoslavia in 1994 and moved to Brampton, Ontario, Canada, when Milos was 3 years old. His parents, Dušan and Vesna, are both engineers; Dušan has a Ph.D. in electrical engineering, and Vesna earned degrees (including a master's) in computer engineering and mechanical engineering. Raonic has an older sister named Jelena and an older brother named Momir, and his uncle, Branimir Gvozdenović, was the Deputy Prime Minister of Montenegro. Milos speaks Serbian and English fluently. He attended tennis camp as a child, and after the family moved to Thornhill, Ontario, he took lessons with coach Casey Curtis at Richmond Hill's Blackmore Tennis Club, working with him "twice a day, almost every day, for the next nine years." Raonic attended Thornhill Elementary School and Thornhill Secondary School and graduated a year early. He moved to Montreal at age 16 and spent three years at Tennis Canada's National Tennis Centre.

Career

At age 12, Milos competed in his first International Tennis Federation (ITF)-sanctioned event, and two years later, he won his first singles match. In 2006, he won juniors titles in singles and doubles as well as the Prince Cup doubles title (with Vasek Pospisil). During his five years on the ITF Junior Circuit, Raonic's record was 53–30 in singles and 56–24 in doubles. Despite receiving several college scholarship offers, in 2008, Milos decided to instead focus on his professional tennis career while taking finance correspondence courses from Athabasca University. He turned professional in 2008 and played singles and doubles at ATP Challenger and ITF Futures tournaments. At ITF Futures tournaments in 2009 and 2010, he won four singles titles and five doubles titles, and in 2010, he played in the Canadian Open, US Open, Malaysian Open, and Japan Open. At the beginning of 2011, Raonic was ranked #156, and by the end of February, his rank had risen to #37, making him the highest-ranked Canadian singles player in ATP history. That year he won his first ATP title when he defeated James Blake, Xavier Malisse, Fernando Verdasco, and Ričardas Berankis at the Pacific Coast Championships. His #37 ranking earned him direct entry into certain ATP World Tour events and Grand Slam tournaments, and in May, his ranking climbed to #25.

In 2012 and 2013, Milos was first in the ATP in service games won and points won on 1st serve, and by the end of 2012, his ATP singles ranking was #13. After the 2013 Canadian Open, he became the first Canadian player to be ranked in the top 10. In 2014, Raonic was out for six weeks with an ankle injury, and his ranking rose to #9 after the Monte-Carlo Masters. He reached the semifinals at Wimbledon that year, and though he lost to Federer, his ranking rose again, this time to #6. Milos won his first ATP 500 title at the Washington Open, then he won the men's US Open Series. At the end of 2014, he was ranked #8, and in 2015, he suffered a foot injury that required surgery. In 2016, Raonic won the Brisbane International, then he had to withdraw from several events due to an adductor injury; later that year, he tore his quadriceps and injured his ankle. Despite being plagued by injuries in 2016, his ranking rose to #3 that year. He tore his hamstring in 2017, which forced him to withdraw from the US Open, and his ranking dropped to #24. Milos made it to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2018 and the Australian Open in 2019 and 2020, and he spent most of 2021 struggling with leg injuries. He took a three-month hiatus after losing at the Miami Masters, then he played in the Atlanta Open and lost to Brandon Nakashima during his opening match. After the Atlanta Open, Raonic went back on hiatus, and in late 2021, it was announced that he had withdrawn from the 2022 Australian Open.

Personal Life

Milos married model Camille Ringoir in April 2022 after three years of dating. He previously dated model Danielle Knudson. Raonic has said that his four favorite sports teams are the Toronto Raptors, Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Maple Leafs, and FC Barcelona. In 2016, he played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Toronto, and in 2011, he defeated Pete Sampras, his childhood idol, in an exhibition match known as "The Face Off." Milos is passionate about philanthropy and has been involved with organizations that help disadvantaged children. In 2012, he established his own charity, the Milos Raonic Foundation, to "support children from disadvantaged backgrounds in order to remove economic, physical and other barriers that might prevent them from becoming healthy, productive members of society." The Milos Raonic Foundation has awarded grants to organizations such as the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, and the foundation began holding the annual celebrity fundraising event "Raonic Race for Kids" in 2012. In 2020, Milos joined the organization High Impact Athletes, which is dedicated to creating "a groundswell of positive impact in the world, driven by the generosity and social influence of successful athletes."

Awards

Raonic was named ATP Newcomer of the Year in 2011, the QMI Agency Canadian Male Athlete of the Year in 2012, the Canadian Club of Toronto's Canadian of the Year in 2014, and the Toronto Sports Hall of Honour male athlete of the year in 2016. He won the Lionel Conacher Award in 2013 and 2014, and he received the Emirates ATP Top 10 Trophy in 2014. Milos was named Tennis Canada's male player of the year in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Real Estate

In April 2019, Raonic paid $7.6 million for a 2,700 square foot New York City penthouse. He purchased the three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home from David Chase, the creator of "The Sopranos." Milos put the penthouse on the market for just under $10 million in March 2022.