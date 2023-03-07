Mary Pierce net worth

What is Mary Pierce's Net Worth?

Mary Pierce is a retired French-American professional tennis player who has a net worth of $14 million. Mary Pierce earned her net worth through her years as a professional tennis player while also representing France internationally in team competitions and the Olympics.

Early Life

Mary Caroline Pierce was born on January 15, 1975, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to an American father, Jim Pierce, and a French mother, Yannick Adjaj. Mary was raised in the United States, and at the age of 10, was first acquainted with the sport thanks to her father. And just two years later, she took home the U.S. National 12-and-under junior title. Fourteen-year-old Pierce made history by being the youngest tennis player to have participated in a professional tour.

Mary had a difficult relationship with her dad who became an abusive tennis father by threatening and even attacking her, as well as others. Mary refused to speak with him for a while and ended up employing two bodyguards to keep him away. They later reconciled after she retired from professional tennis.

Tennis Career

Mary Pierce is the winner of four Grand Slam titles: two coming in singles, one in doubles, and one in mixed doubles. She reached a total of three Grand Slam doubles finals and six Grand Slam singles finals, the most recent in the U.S. Open and French Open in 2005. Her Grand Slam singles titles came at the 1995 Australian Open and the 2000 French Open, her doubles title at the 2000 French Open alongside Martina Hingis, and her mixed doubles title at the 2005 Wimbledon Championships with Mahesh Bhupathi as her partner. Also, she has turned out the winner of 10 WTA doubles titles and 18 WTA singles titles. While out of the two finals of the season-ending WTA Tour Championships, the latest took place in 2005.

Mary Pierce was known as an aggressive baseline player with her greatest strength being her forehand. She could dictate a match from the first point as one of the hardest hitters in the sport. Pierce's career singles record stands at 511-237, with her highest ranking coming in at No. 3 in January of 1995. Her career doubles record is 197-116, and she was ranked as high as No. 3 in July of 2000. Mary Pierce was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2019.

Prize Money & Career Earnings

Mary Pierce has earned nearly $9.8 million in prize money. Over her tennis career, she also earned millions more from endorsements.

Personal Life

Mary Pierce was briefly engaged to baseball player Roberto Alomar in 1999 and later to Air France pilot David Emmanuel Ades. But both engagements were broken off.

Pierce holds citizenship in America, Canada, and France, and speaks English and French fluently. As of May of 2019, Mary was living in Mauritius, an island 1,200 miles off the southeast coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean.