Mary Carillo Net Worth

What is Mary Carillo's Net Worth and Salary?

Mary Carillo is an American former professional tennis player and current TV commentator who has a net worth of $14 million.

As a tennis player, she played on the WTA Tour from 1977 to 1980, winning the French Open mixed-doubles title with John McEnroe in her first season. Carillo went on to become an analyst for tennis broadcasts on ESPN, CBS, and NBC, among many other networks, as well as a reporter for coverage of the Olympic Games on CBS, NBC, and Bravo.

Early Life

Mary Carillo was born on March 15, 1957 in New York City to Terry and Anthony. She has a brother named Charles and a sister named Gina.

Tennis Career

Carillo began her professional tennis career in 1977, playing on the WTA Tour until retiring on account of knee injuries in 1980. Although she never won a major singles title, she did win the 1977 French Open mixed-doubles title with John McEnroe. The same season, the duo made it to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, and Carillo reached the women's doubles quarterfinals at the US Open with Wendy Overton. Carillo achieved her highest world ranking from January to March of 1980, at no. 33.

Sportscasting Career

After retiring from tennis playing, Carillo became a television sportscaster and began covering tennis broadcasts on the USA Network. She remained with USA until 1987; meanwhile, she also covered tennis on PBS and MSG. From 1988 to 1997, and again from 2003 to 2010, Carillo did sportscasting on ESPN. Elsewhere, she covered the US Open for CBS Sports from 1986 to 2014, and served as both a host and analyst for HBO's Wimbledon coverage from 1996 to 1999. In the spring of 2003, Carillo joined NBC Sports as an analyst for the channel's French Open and Wimbledon coverage. She has also done commentary on the Tennis Channel. Throughout her sportscasting career, Carillo has become known for her intelligence, humor, and sonorous voice. She is also recognized for her colorful turns of phrase, and for coining the term "Big Babe Tennis" to refer to the era of women's tennis dominated by powerful big-boned players.

In addition to her regular tennis broadcasts, Carillo is known for her television analysis and coverage of the Olympic Games. She served as the skiing reporter for CBS's coverage of the Winter Olympics in the 1990s, and in the early 2000s did tennis analysis for the Summer Olympics, as well as coverage of various events at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. For the 2004 Games in Athens, Carillo made her debut as a full-time Olympic host on Bravo. Two years later, she hosted a daily figure skating show on the USA Network during the 2006 Games in Torino. Carillo continued hosting Olympic coverage at Beijing in 2008, Vancouver in 2010, London in 2012, and Sochi in 2014. During those Games, she did several human-interest pieces to illuminate the cultures of the host countries.

Other Media Appearances

Among her other media appearances, Carillo has served as a correspondent on the HBO newsmagazine program "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" since 1997. She has also co-hosted some Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show broadcasts over the years. Elsewhere, Carillo has done commentary for the Hallmark Channel's Kitten Bowl, and appeared as herself in the romcom film "Wimbledon."

Honors and Awards

Carillo has received a number of plaudits for her sportscasting career. In both 1981 and 1985, she was named Broadcaster of the Year by the Women's Tennis Association. Carillo won a Sports Emmy Award for her feature on the Hoyt family of athletes, which she did for "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel," and in 2010 became the first female recipient of the Dick Schaap Award for Outstanding Journalism. She also won two Peabody Awards as a cowriter on a pair of HBO documentaries about women in sports. In 2016, Carillo won the prestigious Thurston Award, and in 2018 was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Personal Life

Previously, Carillo was married to tennis instructor Bill Bowden from 1983 until their divorce in 1998. She has two children from the marriage named Anthony and Rachel. Carillo splits her time between homes in Naples, Florida and Greenwich Village in New York City.

Naples Home

In March 1998 Mary paid $280,000 for a home in Naples, Florida. She proceeded fully renovate the 1950s-era home and today the property is easily worth $4-6 million thanks to its prime location in one of the most desirable parts of town.