Martina Hingis Net Worth

Martina Hingis is a Swiss former professional tennis player who has a net worth of $20 million. Martina Hingis accumulated her net worth through her years in pro tennis and is the winner of nine grand slam wins. She's the first Swiss player, man or woman, to win a major title and attain the No. 1 world ranking.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Tennis Players Net Worth: $20 Million Date of Birth: Sep 30, 1980 (42 years old) Place of Birth: Košice Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.689 m) Profession: Tennis player Nationality: Switzerland

Early Life

Martina Hingis was born on September 30, 1980, in Kosice, Czechoslovakia (now Slovakia), to tennis players Melanie Molitorova and Karol Hingis. Due to her parents playing professionally, Martina got into the sport of tennis at a very young age. But her parents divorced when she was six years old, and her mother defected from Czechoslovakia to Switzerland where Martina acquired Swiss citizenship through naturalization.

At just 12 years old, Hingis became the youngest player to win a Grand Slam junior title when she came away victorious at the girls' singles at the French Open in 1993. The next year, she retained her French Open junior title and won the girls' singles title at Wimbledon and made it to the U.S. Open final.

Tennis Career

Martina Hingins turned pro at just 14 years old. And one year later, she became the youngest Grand Slam champion of all time, eventually turning into one of the top women's tennis players in the world in the late 1990s. As one of the best, she took part of a high-profile doubles team with fellow teen sensation Anna Kournikova. But in 2002, ankle injuries cut her career short, and Hingis announced her retirement in 2003.

However, three years later Hingis made a comeback to professional tennis with her participation in the Australian women's hardcourt championships in January of 2006. Her second retirement came in November of 2007 after testing positive for cocaine at that year's Wimbledon tournament. Hingis denied using drugs but decided not to appeal the imminent ban.

Throughout her career, Martina Hingus won five Grand Slam singles titles (three Australian Opens, one Wimbledon, and one U.S. Open) and spent a total of 209 weeks as world No. 1. Due to her remarkable achievements, she was ranked by Tennis magazine in 2005 as the eighth best female player of the past 40 years, and TIME magazine named Hingis as one of the "30 Legends of Women's Tennis: Past, Present and Future" in 2011.

In 2013, Martina Hingus was elected into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and was appointed the organization's first ever Global Ambassador two years later.

Career Earnings

Hingis ended 2006 ranked as the No. 7 player in the world and collected nearly $1.2 million in prize money. Over the course of her tennis career, she has earned more than $24.7 million in total prize money.

Personal Life

Martina Hingis married Thibault Hutin on December 10, 2010, but the couple separated at the beginning of 2013. On July 20, 2018, she married sports physician Harald Leeman in a secret ceremony in Switzerland. The couple has a daughter together, born February 26, 2019.

Hingis speaks four languages: Czech, German, English, and French.