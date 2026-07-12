What is Marion Bartoli's Net Worth?

Marion Bartoli is a retired French professional tennis player who has a net worth of $6 million.

Marion Bartoli is best known for winning the 2013 Wimbledon singles title, defeating Sabine Lisicki in the final without losing a set during the tournament. That victory made her one of the most unexpected and memorable Grand Slam champions of her era and completed a career defined by an unorthodox playing style, fierce independence, and exceptional consistency. Bartoli used two hands on both her forehand and backhand, played aggressively from inside the baseline, and was coached for much of her career by her father, Walter. She reached the Wimbledon final twice, finishing runner-up to Venus Williams in 2007 before winning the title six years later. Bartoli also reached the semifinals of the 2011 French Open, the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and US Open, and a career-high ranking of No. 7 in the world. After retiring from tennis shortly after her Wimbledon triumph, she moved into commentary, television, fashion, and media work.

Early Life

Marion Bartoli was born on October 2, 1984, in Le Puy-en-Velay, France. Her father, Walter Bartoli, was a doctor, and her mother, Sophie, was a nurse. Bartoli has Corsican family roots and began playing tennis as a child under her father's guidance.

Walter Bartoli became central to her development. He designed unusual training drills, emphasized hand-eye coordination, and helped shape the two-handed strokes that made her game instantly recognizable. Marion did not follow the traditional French tennis-federation path in the same way as many other players, and that independent development helped create a playing style that was both unusual and effective.

Tennis Career

Bartoli turned professional in 2000 and steadily rose through the WTA rankings. Her breakthrough came in the mid-2000s, when her aggressive baseline game and relentless returning began producing deep runs at major tournaments.

In 2006, she won her first WTA singles titles, taking trophies in Auckland, Tokyo, and Quebec City. The following year, she produced the first major run of her career at Wimbledon. In the 2007 semifinals, Bartoli stunned world No. 1 Justine Henin to reach her first Grand Slam final. She lost to Venus Williams, but the run established her as a serious contender on grass.

Bartoli continued building a strong career over the next several years. She won additional WTA titles, reached the 2011 French Open semifinals, and made quarterfinal appearances at the Australian Open and US Open. She also reached the final at Indian Wells in 2011, one of the biggest non-Grand Slam tournaments on the WTA calendar.

Her defining moment came at Wimbledon in 2013. Bartoli played the tournament of her life, defeating Sabine Lisicki in the final, 6-1, 6-4. She won the title without dropping a set, becoming one of the few women in the Open Era to win Wimbledon so cleanly. Just weeks later, she announced her retirement from professional tennis, citing injuries and the physical toll of the tour.

Career Earnings

Marion Bartoli earned approximately $11.1 million in official WTA prize money during her career. Her biggest single payday came from winning Wimbledon in 2013, but her overall total was built through more than a decade of consistent results at Grand Slams, WTA events, and year-end tournaments.

Bartoli won eight WTA singles titles and three WTA doubles titles. She also reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 7 and finished multiple seasons among the top players in the world. In addition to prize money, she earned income from endorsements, appearance fees, equipment deals, media work, commentary, and post-retirement television appearances.

Post-Retirement Career

After retiring, Bartoli became a tennis commentator and analyst, working for major broadcasters during Grand Slam coverage. Her insight as a former Wimbledon champion made her especially valuable during grass-court coverage and French-language tennis programming.

She also explored fashion and media projects and announced a comeback attempt in late 2017. The comeback did not lead to a full-time return to the WTA Tour, but it reflected her enduring connection to competition and the sport.

Personal Life

Bartoli married Belgian soccer player Yahya Boumediene in 2019. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2020.

Bartoli's tennis legacy is unusual and distinctive. She was not a textbook player, and her path was never conventional. But her intelligence, discipline, and fearlessness allowed her to reach the top 10, win Wimbledon, and become one of the most successful French women of her generation.