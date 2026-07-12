What is Mardy Fish's Net Worth?

Mardy Fish is a retired American professional tennis player who has a net worth of $4 million.

Mardy Fish was one of the top American tennis players of the 2000s and early 2010s, known for his serve, backhand, net skills, and success on hard courts. He reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 7 in the world in 2011 and became the top-ranked American male player during a period when the United States was looking for successors to Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi. Fish won six ATP singles titles, eight ATP doubles titles, and reached four Masters 1000 singles finals. His best Grand Slam results were quarterfinal appearances at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. He also won a silver medal in singles at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Fish's career later became closely associated with his public discussion of anxiety and mental health, especially after panic attacks and heart-related issues affected the final years of his tennis career.

Early Life

Mardy Simpson Fish was born on December 9, 1981, in Edina, Minnesota. His father, Tom Fish, was a tennis teaching professional, and Mardy began playing at a very young age. His family later moved to Vero Beach, Florida, where he trained more seriously and became part of a strong American tennis generation.

As a junior player, Fish trained alongside future stars including Andy Roddick. He attended Vero Beach High School and later Boca Prep International School, where he continued developing as one of the country's top young players. He turned professional in 2000.

Tennis Career

Fish began his professional career on the Challenger and Futures circuits before breaking through on the ATP Tour. He won his first ATP singles title at the 2003 Stockholm Open, defeating Robin Söderling in the final. That same year, he reached the final of the Cincinnati Masters, losing a close match to Andy Roddick.

In 2004, Fish produced one of the biggest achievements of his career at the Athens Olympics. He reached the singles final and won the silver medal after losing to Nicolás Massú of Chile in a five-set match.

Fish continued to be a steady presence near the top of American tennis. He reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2007, the US Open in 2008, and Wimbledon in 2011. His best season came in 2011, when he reached the finals in Los Angeles, Montreal, and Cincinnati, won Atlanta, qualified for the ATP Finals, and climbed to No. 7 in the world.

Fish was also a strong doubles player. He won eight ATP doubles titles and reached a career-high doubles ranking of No. 14.

Career Earnings

Mardy Fish earned approximately $7.4 million in official ATP prize money during his professional tennis career. His biggest earning years came during his top-10 period, especially in 2010 and 2011, when he reached multiple major finals and became the top-ranked American man.

Fish also earned money from endorsements, appearance fees, team competitions, exhibitions, broadcasting, coaching-related work, and post-retirement projects. He represented the United States in Davis Cup competition and later served as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team.

Mental Health and Retirement

Fish's career was interrupted by health and anxiety issues. In 2012, he underwent a heart procedure after experiencing an accelerated heartbeat. Around the same period, he began suffering severe anxiety and panic attacks, including one that forced him to withdraw before a high-profile US Open match against Roger Federer.

He later spoke openly about his mental-health struggles, becoming one of the most important athlete voices on anxiety in professional sports. His story was featured in the documentary "Untold: Breaking Point," which explored the pressure, fear, and isolation he experienced during the peak of his career.

Fish retired from professional tennis after the 2015 US Open.

Post-Tennis Career

After retiring, Fish remained active in tennis and sports. In 2019, he became captain of the United States Davis Cup team, replacing Jim Courier. He also became a popular figure in celebrity golf.

Fish has been one of the best golfers among former professional athletes. He won the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament multiple times, including a third title in 2026 at Edgewood Tahoe. His success in golf extended his competitive profile well beyond tennis and made him one of the rare athletes to become closely associated with two sports after retirement.

Personal Life

Fish married Stacey Gardner in 2008. Gardner is an attorney and was known to television viewers as one of the briefcase models on "Deal or No Deal." The couple has children together.

Fish's legacy is about more than rankings and titles. He was one of the best American players of his generation, an Olympic medalist, and a top-10 player. But his willingness to speak honestly about anxiety also made him a significant figure in the broader conversation about mental health in elite sports.

Real Estate

In 2005, Mardy paid $1.59 million for a home in Tampa, Florida. He and Stacey sold this home in 2010 for $1.57 million. In 2011, they bought a home in Los Angeles. This remains their primary residence and today it is worth around $4 million.