What is Linda Nosková's Net Worth?

Linda Nosková is a Czech professional tennis player who has a net worth of $5 million. Nosková is one of the brightest young stars in women's tennis, known for her powerful serve, aggressive baseline game, and unusually mature composure under pressure. After winning the girls' singles title at the 2021 French Open, she quickly climbed through the professional ranks and became one of the youngest players in the WTA top 100. She reached her first WTA final as a qualifier in Adelaide in 2023, won her first WTA singles title in Monterrey in 2024, and continued building toward the top of the sport with deep runs at major tournaments. In 2026, she broke through on the biggest stage of all by winning Wimbledon, defeating fellow Czech player Karolína Muchová in the final. The victory gave Nosková her first Grand Slam title, the largest payday of her career, and a permanent place in Czech tennis history.

Early Life

Linda Nosková was born on November 17, 2004, in Vsetín, Czech Republic. She was raised in a sports-minded environment and emerged early as one of the most promising players in Czech tennis. Her parents are Ivana Nosková and Drahoš Nosek.

Nosková developed into a right-handed player with a strong serve and aggressive two-handed backhand. Serena Williams was one of her favorite players growing up, and Nosková's own game reflects some of that direct, first-strike mentality. She also built a reputation for unusual calm, a quality that became increasingly important as she began facing top players while still a teenager.

Junior Career

Nosková had one of the defining junior results of her generation when she won the girls' singles title at the 2021 French Open. That victory made her one of the top junior prospects in the world and helped accelerate her move into the professional ranks.

She also found success on the ITF Circuit, winning multiple singles titles before becoming a full-time WTA-level player. By 2022, she had broken into the top 100 and was already viewed as part of the next great Czech wave following players such as Petra Kvitová, Karolína Plíšková, Barbora Krejčíková, Markéta Vondroušová, and Karolína Muchová.

Professional Breakthrough

Nosková's first major WTA breakthrough came in 2023 at Adelaide, where she reached the final as a qualifier. She lost to Aryna Sabalenka, but the run showed that she could compete with elite opponents on big stages.

In 2024, Nosková made her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open. Her run included a major upset of world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the third round, one of the biggest wins of her young career. Later that year, she won her first WTA singles title in Monterrey.

Her 2025 season included finals in Prague, Tokyo, and Beijing, the last of which was her first WTA 1000 final. Those results helped establish her as a top-20 player and one of the most consistent young performers on tour.

2026 Rise and Wimbledon Final

Nosková's 2026 season pushed her to another level. She won the Berlin singles title, one of the most important grass-court tournaments leading into Wimbledon, and also captured a doubles title in Berlin with Ekaterina Alexandrova. That grass-court form carried directly into Wimbledon.

At the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, Nosková advanced to her first Grand Slam final. Her path included wins over Ella Seidel, Camila Osorio, Sorana Cirstea, Madison Keys, Elise Mertens, and Marta Kostyuk. In the semifinals, she defeated Kostyuk in straight sets to earn a place in the championship match.

On July 11, 2026, Nosková is scheduled to face Karolína Muchová in an all-Czech Wimbledon final. It is the biggest match of Nosková's career so far and guarantees that Wimbledon will crown a first-time Grand Slam champion.

Career Earnings

Before the 2026 Wimbledon final, Nosková had earned roughly $5.89 million in official WTA career prize money. Her run to the Wimbledon final guarantees her at least £1.8 million, or about $2.38 million. If she wins the title, she will earn £3.6 million, or about $4.75 million.

That means Nosková's official career prize money will rise to at least about $8.27 million after Wimbledon, and could climb to around $10.64 million if she wins the championship. For a player who is still only 21, that is an enormous early-career financial foundation.

Like all tennis players, Nosková does not keep her full prize-money total. Taxes, coaches, travel, management fees, training costs, and other expenses reduce gross earnings significantly. She also earns endorsement and equipment income, though her sponsorship profile is still developing compared with the biggest stars in the sport. Factoring in prize money, expenses, taxes, and endorsement income, a $4 million net worth estimate is reasonable.

Playing Style

Nosková plays a modern power game built around her serve and aggressive baseline shots. Her serve has become one of her most important weapons, especially on grass, where quick points and first-strike tennis are rewarded. She is also comfortable taking the ball early and dictating rallies against older, more experienced opponents.

What separates Nosková from many young power players is her composure. She rarely appears overwhelmed by big occasions, even when facing major champions or playing deep in tournaments. That poise helped her reach the 2026 Wimbledon final and could become one of her defining traits as her career develops.

Personal Life

Nosková is coached by Tomáš Krupa. Away from tennis, she has cited music, swimming, running, watching wrestling, streaming shows, and spending time with pets among her interests.

Still early in her career, Nosková has already built a résumé that many players never reach: junior Grand Slam champion, WTA title winner, top-20 player, WTA 1000 finalist, and Grand Slam finalist. Her 2026 Wimbledon run represents the biggest moment of her career to date and could mark the beginning of her rise from promising young player to full-fledged star.