Lewis Burton net worth: Lewis Burton is a British professional tennis player who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Outside of tennis, Lewis is known for his relationship with the late television host, Caroline Flack.

Lewis Burton was born in London, England in March 1992. He turned professional in 2009 and has earned $50 thousand in career prize money. Burton reached the first quarterfinal of he 2013 Wimbledon tournament. He found the most success on the Juniors circuit. Lewis Burton began dating television presenter Caroline Flack in 2019. Late that year, police were called to her flat in London after it was reported that she attached Burton, hitting him in the head with a lamp. In February 2020 Flack was found dead in her flat as an apparent suicide. She was due to stand trial in March 2020 and was to have no contact with Lewis Burton. On Valentine's Day 2020 he posted an affectionate message to her on Instagram, the day before she died.