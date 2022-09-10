Iga Świątek Net Worth:

What is Iga Świątek's net worth?

Iga Świątek is a Polish professional tennis player who has a net worth of $10 million. Iga Świątek became the #1 women's tennis player in the world in April 2022. She is the first Polish player to win a major singles title. As of this writing Iga Świątek has won the French Open twice (2020 and 2022) and is facing off against Ons Jabeur to potentially win the 2022 US Open. Iga is the youngest player in history to win the French Open.

Career Earnings

Heading into the August 2022 US Open, Iga Świątek's career earnings topped $11.4 million.

Endorsements

For the first few years of her career Iga Świątek was sponsored by Nike for clothing. At the beginning of 2022 she switched to Asics. At the beginning of her career she used Prince racquets. In 2021 she switched to Technifibre. As of this writing Iga's endorsement deals include: