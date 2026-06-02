What is Gustavo Kuerten's net worth?

Gustavo Kuerten is a Brazilian former professional tennis player who has a net worth of $10 million.

Gustavo Kuerten is one of the greatest clay-court players of his generation and one of the most beloved athletes in Brazilian sports history. Nicknamed "Guga," Kuerten won three French Open titles, reached #1 in the ATP rankings, and became the first Brazilian man to win a Grand Slam singles championship. His loose, emotional style, heavy topspin, one-handed backhand, and joyful personality made him a fan favorite, especially at Roland Garros, where he became closely identified with the Paris crowd. Kuerten's breakthrough came in 1997, when he arrived at the French Open ranked outside the sport's elite and stunned the field to win the title. He returned to win Roland Garros again in 2000 and 2001, and he finished 2000 as the year-end #1 player in the world. Hip injuries shortened the second half of his career, but Kuerten's peak was enough to secure his place in the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Early Life

Gustavo Kuerten was born on September 10, 1976, in Florianópolis, Brazil. He grew up in a sports-oriented family and began playing tennis as a child. His father, Aldo, was a tennis enthusiast and amateur player who encouraged his son's interest in the sport. Aldo died suddenly while umpiring a junior tennis match when Gustavo was still young, a loss that deeply affected the family.

Kuerten continued developing as a player under the guidance of coach Larri Passos, who became one of the most important figures in his career. Their partnership lasted for years and helped shape Kuerten's relaxed but highly effective game. He turned professional in 1995 and began working his way up the rankings on the international tour.

French Open Breakthrough

Kuerten's career changed forever at the 1997 French Open. He entered the tournament ranked #66 in the world and was not considered a serious title contender. Over two weeks in Paris, he defeated a series of elite clay-court opponents, including former champions Thomas Muster, Yevgeny Kafelnikov, and Sergi Bruguera.

In the final, Kuerten defeated Bruguera in straight sets to become the first Brazilian man to win a Grand Slam singles title. He was just 20 years old. The victory instantly made him a national hero in Brazil and a major figure in international tennis. His bright clothing, free-swinging game, and emotional connection with the crowd made him one of the sport's most distinctive new stars.

Rise to World #1

After his first French Open title, Kuerten had to prove that his 1997 run was not a one-time miracle. He gradually became more consistent, particularly on clay, where his heavy topspin forehand and elegant one-handed backhand gave him the ability to control rallies from deep behind the baseline.

His second major breakthrough came in 2000. Kuerten won the French Open for the second time and followed it with one of the most important late-season runs of his career. At the Tennis Masters Cup in Lisbon, he defeated Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi on an indoor hard court, proving he was more than just a clay-court specialist. That victory allowed him to finish 2000 as the year-end #1 player in the world.

Kuerten became the first South American man to finish a season ranked #1 in the ATP rankings. He reached the top spot on December 4, 2000, and his rise was especially meaningful because it came during an era that included stars such as Sampras, Agassi, Patrick Rafter, Marat Safin, and Lleyton Hewitt.

Third French Open Title

Kuerten returned to Roland Garros in 2001 and won his third French Open title. The tournament produced one of the most memorable images of his career. After a dramatic fourth-round win over Michael Russell, Kuerten used his racquet to draw a heart in the clay and lay down inside it as a tribute to the French crowd. The gesture became one of the signature moments of his career and captured the unusual bond he had with Paris.

He went on to win the title by defeating Àlex Corretja in the final. With three French Open championships, Kuerten joined a select group of clay-court greats. His Roland Garros titles in 1997, 2000, and 2001 remain the foundation of his tennis legacy.

Playing Style and Injuries

Kuerten was known for his fluid movement, emotional shotmaking, and heavy topspin. His one-handed backhand was one of the most beautiful and effective shots in the sport, especially on clay. He could generate sharp angles, defend from difficult positions, and suddenly turn rallies with explosive passing shots.

Although he was best known for clay, Kuerten also had important success on hard courts. His 2000 Tennis Masters Cup title and 2002 Cincinnati Masters victory showed that his game could translate beyond Roland Garros. Overall, he won 20 ATP singles titles during his career, with most of them coming on clay.

Hip injuries began to seriously affect Kuerten after his peak years. He underwent surgery and struggled to regain the movement and consistency that had made him a champion. The injuries limited his schedule and eventually forced him toward retirement. He played his final professional match at the 2008 French Open, the tournament that had defined his career.

Career Earnings

During his ATP career, Gustavo Kuerten earned $14,807,000 in combined singles and doubles prize money. His official ATP record includes 20 singles titles, a 358-195 win-loss record, and a career-high ranking of #1. His prize money reflected both his Grand Slam success and his long run as one of the best players in the world during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Kuerten's three French Open titles were the biggest financial and competitive achievements of his career, but his earnings also came from Masters Series victories, year-end championships, deep Grand Slam runs, and consistent appearances at elite ATP events. As with many top players of his era, his total career income was much larger than his ATP prize money alone once endorsements, exhibitions, appearance fees, and sponsorships were included.

Honors and Legacy

Kuerten was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2012. He also received the ATP Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award and the Philippe Chatrier Award, the International Tennis Federation's highest honor, for his contributions to the sport. In Brazil, he remains one of the country's most important athletes, not only because of his titles but because he made tennis feel accessible and emotionally connected to a broader Brazilian audience.

After retiring, Kuerten continued to work in tennis, philanthropy, and public life. Through the Gustavo Kuerten Institute, he has supported children, education, and people with disabilities in Brazil. His foundation work added to his reputation as one of the sport's most admired figures.

Kuerten's career was shorter at the top than it might have been without hip injuries, but his peak was unforgettable. He gave Brazil its first male Grand Slam singles champion, became the best player in the world, and created some of Roland Garros' most lasting images. For tennis fans, "Guga" remains a symbol of joy, resilience, and clay-court brilliance.