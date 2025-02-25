What is Eugenie Bouchard's Net Worth?

Eugenie Bouchard is a Canadian professional tennis and pickleball player who has a net worth of $10 million. Eugenie Bouchard reached a career-high ranking of world No. 5 on the WTA Tour in 2014, becoming the first-ever Canadian tennis player to be ranked in the top five in singles competition. That year, she reached the final of Wimbledon and the semifinals of the French Open and Australian Open. Bouchard also played four seasons in the now-defunct World TeamTennis league between 2009 and 2020.

Career Earnings

Eugenie Bouchard has accumulated approximately $6.9 million in career prize money during her career. Her most successful year was 2014, during which she earned over $3.2 million, highlighted by her runner-up finish at Wimbledon and semifinal appearances at both the Australian Open and French Open.

Endorsements

In 2021, she signed a multi-year sponsorship with New Balance, expressing enthusiasm for the brand's heritage and innovation. She also represents Yonex racquets, having endorsed the Yonex VCORE 100 since late 2018. Earlier in her career, Bouchard had partnerships with Coca-Cola, Rogers Communications, Nike, and Babolat. In 2015, she signed a multi-year partnership with Aviva Canada.

Early Life and Education

Eugenie Bouchard was born on February 25, 1994 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to Julie and Michel. She has a twin named Beatrice and two younger siblings named Charlotte and William. Bouchard began playing tennis when she was five years old, and became a member of Tennis Canada's National Training Centre. She was educated at the Study, a private all-girls school in the affluent neighborhood of Westmount. At the age of 12, Bouchard moved to Florida to train with coach Nick Saviano.

Junior Career

Bouchard began her junior career on the ITF Circuit in 2005, competing in the Open Super 12 in France. She won her first titles in 2008, when she claimed both the ITF singles and doubles titles in Costa Rica. The next year, Bouchard won the Canadian Under-18 Indoor Championship in Toronto. In 2011, Bouchard made it to the semifinals of the singles junior event at the Australian Open and the quarterfinals of the singles junior event at Wimbledon. Meanwhile, she won the doubles junior event at Wimbledon with partner Grace Min. Bouchard had an even more successful junior season in 2012, winning the junior singles title at Wimbledon and becoming the first-ever Canadian to win a major in singles, junior or professional. Moreover, she won the Wimbledon doubles junior title for the second consecutive year.

Professional Career

Bouchard turned professional in 2009. Her first professional title came in 2011 at the Burnie International, where she defeated Zheng Saisai in the final. She went on to win in Šibenik, Croatia. In 2012, in Dothan, Alabama, Bouchard won her first professional doubles title, with partner Jessica Pegula. After that, she won singles titles in Båstad, Sweden and at the Challenger de Granby. Bouchard subsequently made it to her first quarterfinal on the WTA Tour, at the Citi Open. Toward the end of 2012, she won the singles title at the Tevlin Women's Challenger in Toronto. Bouchard had her breakout season in 2013, starting with a quarterfinals appearance at the Family Circle Cup and a semifinals appearance at the Internationaux de Strasbourg. In August, she reached the doubles final of the Citi Open, and in September made it to the semifinals of the Challenge Bell. Bouchard reached her first singles final on the WTA Tour in October, at the HP Open. At the end of the 2013 season, she was named the WTA Newcomer of the Year.

Coming off of her successes in 2013, Bouchard cemented herself as a top player in 2014. In January, she reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, and in the spring she made it to the semifinals of the Family Circle Cup. A little later, Bouchard won her first WTA singles title, at the Nürnberger Versicherungscup. She went on to reach the semifinals of the French Open and the final at Wimbledon, losing to Petra Kvitová in the latter. Bouchard fell to Kvitová again at the inaugural Wuhan Open in September. The following month, Bouchard reached a career-high ranking of world No. 5. At the end of the 2014 season, she was named the WTA Most Improved Player. Bouchard was much less prodigious in 2015, going on a long losing streak and suffering a concussion at the US Open. She saw mixed results in 2016, as she made it to some finals (Shenzhen Open, Malaysian Open) but fell well short of many others. Bouchard continued to struggle in 2017, although she did manage to reach the doubles finals of the Citi Open and the Luxembourg Open.

Having begun the 2018 season on a losing streak, Bouchard fell out of the WTA Top 100 for the first time in five years. She regained her form somewhat later in the season, reaching the semifinals of the Luxembourg Open. Bouchard began the 2019 season on a strong note, winning the doubles title at the Auckland Open with partner Sofia Kenin. However, she floundered after that, losing 13 matches in a row. Bouchard rebounded in 2020 with appearances in the İstanbul Cup final and the third round of the French Open. She made it to another final in 2021, at the Abierto Zapopan. However, a shoulder injury ended her season early. Following a 17-month hiatus of rehabilitation, Bouchard returned to the court in August of 2022 at the Vancouver Open, where she lost in straight sets. She had another rocky season in 2023, with her highlight being a team victory for Canada in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup. This was Canada's first-ever title in the tournament. Elsewhere in professional tennis, Bouchard played four seasons in the World TeamTennis league between 2009 and 2020.

Real Estate

Bouchard lives in Miami Beach, Florida, but also has homes in Montreal and the Bahamas. She paid $3.7 million for her Miami penthouse apartment in March 2017.