What is Chris Eubanks' Net Worth?

Chris Eubanks is an American professional tennis player who has a net worth of $2 million. Chris Eubanks was a two-time All-American and two-time ACC Player of the Year with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He earned his net worth as a member of the ATP, achieving a career-high singles ranking of world No. 43 in July 2023. In doubles, his career-high ranking of world No. 182 came in September 2020.

Early Life

Christopher Eubanks was born on May 5, 1996, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Chris and Carla Eubanks. He has one older brother, Mark. Chris was coached by his father until he was 13 and became close friends with Donald Young when his family moved from Chicago to Atlanta. Around high school, Chris started training with Donald's parents, who ran the South Fulton Tennis Center near his home. At this time, Young was already in the ATP Top 100, and Eubanks credits these practice sessions with getting him on track to become a professional.

Eubanks attended Westlake High School where he played for three seasons, helping the team win the region championship and become state runners-up. Chris compiled a 48-6 record in 2013 in Juniors and advanced six rounds in the UTSA Nationals at Kalamazoo. He won the Georgia State Closed Junior Challenger and was a member of the winning team at the USTA National Boys' 18 Team Championships. He then played three seasons at Georgia Tech before foregoing his senior year to turn pro.

Tennis Career

Chris Eubanks made his ATP main draw singles debut at the 2015 BB&T Atlanta Open where he was defeated by Radek Stepanek. The next year, he lost to eventual semifinalist Reilly Opelka at the 2016 BB&T Atlanta Open. But his breakthrough came in the 2017 BB&T Atlanta Open where he defeated Taylor Fritz and Jared Donaldson to reach the quarterfinals. Shortly after, he received a wild card to the 2017 US Open but lost in the first round to Dudi Sela. But at the same tournament, Eubanks won his first US Open victory in doubles with partner Christian Harrison.

In 2020, Eubanks partnered with Mackenzie McDonald and reached his first Major quarterfinal in doubles at the US Open. At the 2022 US Open, he secured his first Major win as a qualifier defeating Pedro Martinez. His second Major main draw win came at the 2023 Australian Open, but he lost the main draw at the 2023 Delray Beach Open to Aleksander Yukic in the first round. His biggest win of his career to date came in the 2023 Miami Open where he defeated 17th seed and world No. 20 Borna Coric. He reached his first Masters fourth round and made his debut in the top 100. At the 2023 Mallorca Championships, Eubanks went on a run to reach his first ATP tour level semifinal. He then saved five match points to defeat Lloyd Harris to reach his first final at the ATP Tour level. Chris defeated Adrain Mannarino to win his first ATP Tour title. As a result, he reached a career-high of world No. 43 on July 3, 2023.

At the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Eubanks won his first match before upsetting 12th seed Cameron Norrie in the second round. He then defeated Christopher O'Connell to reach the second week of a Major for the first time. And in the fourth round, he upset Stefanos Tsitsipas, his first top 10 and top five win, reaching his first ever Major quarterfinal. Eubanks then lost to Daniil Medvedev in five sets.

Career Earnings

Since making his ATP debut in 2015, Chris Eubanks has earned $1.8 million in prize money. $1 million of this came during his 2023 campaign alone, with $430,000 being secured for reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon (more money than he made in any prior calendar year).