Ashleigh Barty Net Worth:

What is Ashleigh Barty's net worth?

Ashleigh Barty is a professional Australian tennis player who has a net worth of $16 million. Ashleigh has been ranked as the No. 1 in the world in singles by the Women's Tennis Association. She has won numerous singles and doubles titles on the WTA Tour, including two Grand Slam singles titles: the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships. Additionally, Barty is the reigning champion in singles at the WTA Finals.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Ashleigh Barty was born in 1996 in Ipswich, Queensland, Australia, the daughter of Josie and Robert. Through her father, she is a member of the indigenous Ngaragu people of New South Wales and northeastern Victoria. Barty has two older sisters, Sara and Ali. As a youth, she attended Woodcrest State College, and began playing tennis at the age of four in nearby Brisbane.

Barty went on to have an auspicious junior career. In 2009, she won her first title at the Grade 4 Australian International. Two years later, she reached a career-high ITF world junior ranking of No. 2 after taking the girls' singles title at Wimbledon.

Start of Professional Career

In 2010, Barty began her professional career at an International Tennis Federation event in Ipswich. Later, in 2012, she made her singles and doubles main draw debuts on the WTA Tour. Barty had a breakthrough year on the ITF Women's Circuit, recording a singles record of 34-4 in nine tournaments and a doubles record of 25-5. She won back-to-back singles titles in Sydney and Mildura, and won both singles and doubles events at the Nottingham Challenge.

Barty had further success in doubles on the WTA Tour in 2013, where she and partner Casey Dellacqua finished second at three Grand Slam events, including the Australian Open. At 16 years of age, her finals appearance in the latter event made her the youngest Grand Slam finalist since 2004. As a team, Barty and Dellacqua became the first Australian duo to reach an Australian Open women's doubles final since 1977. Late in the 2014 season, after choosing to take an indefinite break from tennis, Barty played cricket with the Brisbane Heat of the inaugural Women's Big Bash League.

Breakout Year

Barty returned to tennis in early 2016, and had a breakout year in singles in 2017. She picked up her first career wins at the Australian Open, and won her first WTA singles title at the Malaysian Open. Consequently, she went from being ranked outside the top 100 to becoming No. 17 in the world. Later in the season, Barty reached a Premier 5 final at the Wuhan Open, where she defeated three top-ten players. Also in 2017, Barty had another successful year in doubles with Dellacqua, reaching the quarterfinals or better at three out of four Grand Slam tournaments. The team finished the year as the third-highest ranked doubles team, earning them a spot in the WTA Finals.

Rise to No. 1 in the World

In 2018, Barty won her second career WTA title at the Nottingham Open. With Dellacqua, Barty also won the Miami Open, her first Premier Mandatory title. She then played with Demi Schuurs, winning both the Italian Open and the Canadian Open. Later in the season, teaming with CoCo Vandeweghe, Barty won her first Grand Slam title at the US Open.

Barty continued to rack up victories in 2019, including her first Grand Slam singles title at the French Open. After winning another Birmingham Classic, Barty officially rose to the No. 1 ranked player in the world, becoming only the second Australian to reach that spot in the WTA singles rankings. At the end of the season, Barty made her singles debut at the WTA Finals. Winning the title in the knockout round, she was awarded $4.42 million, the largest sum of prize money at a single men's or women's tournament in tennis history. Barty later won the WTA Player of the Year award, becoming the first Australian to receive that honor.

Continued Success

Following a COVID-related hiatus, Barty returned to the court at the Yarra Valley Classic, and then at the Australian Open. Later, she successfully defended her Miami Open title by defeating Bianca Andreescu. Barty went on to notch victories at the Stuttgart Open and at Wimbledon.

Fed and Hopman Cups

Beyond the WTA Tour, Barty has represented Australia in the Fed Cup and the Hopman Cup. She made her debut in the former in 2013, and played in two ties in 2018. In the World Group, she helped lead Australia to the 2019 Fed Cup final, where she won all six of her rubbers in the first two rounds. However, Australia ultimately fell to France.

Barty competed in the Hopman Cup for the first time in 2013, playing alongside Bernard Tomic. She returned to the tournament in 2019, teaming up with Matthew Ebden. Barty and Ebden won their first two ties against Spain and France, but lost both of their singles matches against Germany.

Personal Life

Inspired by her heritage, Barty is the National Indigenous Tennis Ambassador for Tennis Australia. In the role, she advocates for greater indigenous participation in the sport. Outside of tennis, Barty is a fan and supporter of such teams as the Richmond Football Club, Manchester United, and the West Tigers of the National Rugby League.

In 2016, Barty met Australian professional golfer Garry Kissick at the Brookwater Golf Club. The next year, the two began dating.